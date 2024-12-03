National Home Corp announces affordable new homes selling soon at Heather Heights in Itasca, Texas

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC), "America's Affordable Builder," announces new homes selling soon at Heather Heights in Itasca, Texas

Homebuyers will enjoy the rural lifestyle of Itasca, Texas yet close to Dallas/Fort Worth and Waco. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in this friendly community.” — Mike Hyland

ITASCA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather Heights is a new neighborhood in Itasca, Texas, where National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes will soon be available for sale. Homes start in the low $200s and range in size from 1,202 to 2,001 square feet. A variety of five floor plans are available in one and two-story homes with 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Homebuyers seeking small town charm in Itasca, Texas will enjoy the sustainable rural lifestyle with proximity to Dallas/Fort Worth and Waco. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in this friendly community,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Incorporated in 1885, residents settled in Itasca, Texas following the expansion of the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad. Nicknamed “Big Little Town,” Itasca is about midway between the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex to the north and Waco to the south. Located at the edge of the Blackland Prairie, this thriving town is rich in agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. Itasca also offers a variety of historical landmarks, shopping, restaurants, businesses, railroad museums, antique mall, parks, hospitals, the Cleburne Regional Airport, and education provided by the Itasca Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.Heather Heights is located at 514 Don Drive South. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 254-425-4505 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .About National HomeCorp:As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.