Mobile Reefer Monitoring: Haeger&Schmidt equips Rhine barges with Identec Solutions 5G Technology

LUSTEANU, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the name 'Blue Arrow Line', Haeger&Schmidt Logistics from Duisburg and Ultra-Brag AG Basel are offering a container liner service along the Rhine from Antwerp/Rotterdam to Basel and vice versa and are introducing a new service that improves the security and traceability of the cold chain: mobile 24/7 monitoring of temperature-sensitive cargo on board six inland vessels. At the same time, Ultra-Brag AG is also expanding the monitoring of reefer containers at its terminals with the latest 5G Reefer Runner technology from Identec Solutions. The company is already equipped with Reefer Runner at its terminals and is now expanding its customer service with this upgrade.By using the same 'Reefer Runner' system on both the river barges and terminals, continuous cold chain monitoring from Basel to one of the major seaports and vice versa is guaranteed at all times. Customers receive digital journey reports while their reefer containers are in the container terminals in Basel and Andernach as well as during the river barge journey on the Rhine."As pioneers in sustainable logistics, together we are constantly looking for innovative ways to improve our services while minimising our environmental footprint," says Maik Bastian, General Manager of the Intermodal division at Haeger & Schmidt Logistics. "By equipping our Rhine vessels with the Reefer Runner 5G, we ensure the highest safety standards in the cold chain and provide our customers with greater transparency and control over their cargo. This investment underlines our commitment to providing reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly solutions that meet the changing demands of modern logistics."The new technology enables automatic remote monitoring of temperature, humidity, power supply and other parameters for safe refrigerated transport. The ship's captains are immediately notified of any deviations, and a manual inspection of the reefer container is initiated during the voyage.The control centre on land can support the investigation, as the alarm can also be seen on their monitors."Reefer Runner 5G is changing refrigerated logistics," says Jordi Asensio, Product Manager for Reefer Runner 5G, emphasising the '247 mobile' standard. "The flexibility of this cloud-based solution enables seamless use across different modes of transport. In addition, companies can provide their customers with real-time access so that they can monitor their cargo directly, which increases transparency and trust."Various other companies along the Rhine are also trialling the new solution.About Haeger&SchmidtHaeger & Schmidt Logistics, headquartered in Duisburg, is a leading logistics service provider focused on sustainable transport concepts for containers, steel products, heavy lift, and project cargo along the Rhine corridor. Over 300 employees work for the maritime group in various companies in the areas of inland navigation, projects, port logistics, intermodal, shipping and forwarding, iCargo solutions, and short sea. The group has been part of the Austrian family-owned company Felbermayr since 2013.More: https://haegerundschmidt.com/en/ About Ultra-Brag AGUltra-Brag AG was founded in Basel in 1925 and can look back on a century of experience in logistical innovation and reliability. Originally founded to handle bulk goods on the Rhine, the company continuously expanded its activities to include specialised services for food logistics, heavy cargo, and container shipping. Key milestones include the development of modern silo facilities in the 1970s and the introduction of high-performance container lines in the early 2000s.Strategic investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable solutions have cemented Ultra-Brag's role as a reliable logistics partner. Today, the company remains a cornerstone of European inland waterway logistics.Ultra-Brag AG, strategically located on the Rhine in Basel, offers customised logistics solutions for various industries. Specialising in the areas of foodstuffs, heavy goods, bulk goods and container transport, the company uses state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure smooth processes. For food logistics, Ultra-Brag offers temperature-controlled storage, state-of-the-art silo facilities and a handling capacity of up to 600m³/h. Heavy lift services include cross-docking operations for weights up to 600 tonnes and expert lifting plans. Bulk solutions offer trimodal access and enable the handling of materials such as timber, steel and recycled products. The high-capacity container line connects Basel with Antwerp and Rotterdam, ensuring efficient transit and customs handling.More: https://www.ultra-brag.ch/en/ About Reefer Runner 5GReefer Runner 5G is an out-of-the-box monitoring and management system for refrigerated containers across vessels, trains, and trucks. Leveraging the latest 5G mobile technology, it provides real-time visibility and automated monitoring without the need for pre-installed infrastructure. Simply connecting to a container's data port, Reefer Runner 5G uplinks data to the cloud whenever 5G coverage is available, ensuring seamless integration into existing IT landscapes. This solution enhances operational efficiency by offering automated remote monitoring and alarm detection and resolution, all accessible through a user-friendly web interface.More: https://www.identecsolutions.com/reefer-runner-5g-for-logistics About Identec SolutionsAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK.More: www.identecsolutions.com

