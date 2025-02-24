Surcheros® Debuts in Taylors with Grand Opening Celebration

Join the Grand Opening on March 6 for a Chance to Receive Free Burritos for a Year

TAYLORS, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over, Taylors! Surcheros® , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Taylors, South Carolina. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd, STE 402, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Plus, the first 50 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app will receive Free Burritos for a Year!*The Taylors restaurant marks the 11th Surcheros location for long-time franchisees Brian Smith and Doug Puryear, who continue their expansion across the Southeast. In this venture, they’re partnering with franchisee Madison Tuten, making it their second collaboration and the first Surcheros in the Greenville area."Greenville's rapid growth and the vibrant community in our shopping center made Taylors the perfect location for our newest Surcheros," said Madison Tuten, Co-Owner of Surcheros Taylors. "We're excited to share our commitment to fresh, healthy food and exceptional guest service with the Taylors-Greenville community."Guests attending the grand opening can look forward to exciting giveaways and exclusive promotions while enjoying Surcheros’ signature Fresh-Mex menu, including customizable tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas with over 25 toppings and signature sauces. A Lil' Ones menu caters to younger diners, while adults can also enjoy refreshing salads and burrito bowls.The 2,750+ sq. ft. Taylors restaurant features an indoor dining room, ample parking, a salsa bar, and a convenient self-service line. Dine-in, mobile ordering for pickup, and third-party delivery are available, along with catering services for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros Taylors will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.To take advantage of the offers during Taylors' grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, and they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex-Mex meals with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

