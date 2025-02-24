Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, February 25

February 24, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (February 24, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, February 25 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will review cohort graduation rate data from the 2023-2024 school year and receive an in-depth analysis of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results. Additional updates will be given on the Pre-K Expansion Grant and EXCELS Rating, and the Board will consider a proposal related to the GED Testing Program. A Stakeholder Engagement Session will feature the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC).

Draft PreK-12 Mathematics Policy

There will also be a one-hour public hearing during the meeting on the draft PreK-12 Mathematics Policy proposed by MSDE. The State Board will receive comments from up to 20 members of the public both in person and virtually, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The policy, available for review on the MSDE website, includes recommendations for implementing a structured math program that develops students’ understanding and fluency in math concepts and skills.

The State Board’s Education Policy Committee will review the policy and public comment on Thursday, March 13.

Public Comment

Members of the public will be able to view both the regular meeting and the public hearing via livestream. Registration to provide comments during the public hearing ends Monday, February 24 at 3 p.m. Interested individuals can register to provide in-person or virtual testimony by completing this online form.

The State Board will hold its regular public comment period for 30 minutes during the morning portion of the meeting. More information regarding the public hearing is available on the MSDE website. The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

