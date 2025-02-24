Indicate Media Appoints First Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth and Operational Excellence

With Amara on board, we will hone our processes and build a culture that elevates our ability to deliver seamless, high-impact campaigns—creating wins for our clients and our team.” — Todd Barrish, President

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indicate Media , a data-driven public relations and content development agency specializing in B2B Technology and Venture Capital, has expanded its team and hired experienced operations specialist Amara Ricord as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).Ricord brings extensive experience to the role, including a track record of driving operational excellence and significant agency growth. With a strong background in leadership, technology integration, and operational execution, she will play a pivotal role in optimizing Indicate Media’s capabilities, expanding its service offerings, and accelerating its growth trajectory."How PR agencies operate behind the scenes usually dictates how successful they are in executing client campaigns," said Todd Barrish , President. "We believe our work is analogous to a Broadway show. In front of the curtain, the audience sees a seamless, well-orchestrated production. Behind the scenes is where people run around with costume and set changes. With Amara on board, we will hone our processes and build a culture that elevates our ability to deliver seamless, high-impact campaigns—creating wins for our clients and our team.”Indicate Media has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional client results. Ricord’s appointment highlights a commitment to optimizing operations, staying ahead of industry trends, and delivering PR results that support business outcomes. Her expertise will be key in positioning Indicate Media for continued growth while supporting operational excellence to ensure the best possible client experience.“Strategic and well-executed public relations doesn’t just tell a brand’s story. It shapes its influence and impact. At Indicate Media, success starts with staying ahead of the curve through strategic organization, allowing us to exceed client expectations. That, combined with our team’s knowledge, strong media relationships, and content development skills, gives us a distinct competitive edge. It’s both inspiring and exciting to be part of this journey,” said Ricord.Indicate Media’s deep expertise in B2B technology and venture capital extends across critical sectors, including Defense Technology, Sustainability & Climate, Digital Infrastructure, FinTech, and the evolving intersection of Hardware and Software. As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to transform industries, Indicate Media remains at the forefront, delivering strategic, high-impact PR execution while upholding its core commitment to service excellence.About Indicate MediaIndicate Media is a data-driven public relations and content development agency with a distributed team across the United States. Since 2010, we have partnered with leading B2B technology companies and venture capital firms to shape industry narratives and accelerate business growth through strategic storytelling. Our award-winning campaigns combine analytics-driven insights, creative storytelling, and precision media execution, ensuring our clients stand out in competitive markets and achieve impactful business outcomes. Learn more at www.indicatemedia.com

