Cultural Affairs Bureau performs regular website maintenance on 27 February

MACAU, February 24 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information technology system, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will perform regular maintenance on its website firewall from 7pm to 11pm on 27 February (Thursday). Therefore, the operation of several websites will be temporarily suspended, including the Cultural Affairs Bureau website and its sub-websites, the websites of the Cultural Heritage of Macao, the Macao World Heritage, the Macao Conservatory, the Archives of Macao, the Macao Museum of Art, the Macao Museum, the Macao Cultural Centre, the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries and the arts and cultural festivals, among others.

In addition, the Filming Permit Application Platform, the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Database for Macao Cultural and Creative Industries and the reader’s card of the Archives of Macao and the membership card of the Friends of the Macao Museum of Art from the “Macao One Account” will provide limited services during the abovementioned period. The normal operation of the websites will resume once the maintenance work is completed.