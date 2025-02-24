U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park to be Temporarily Closed
For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Contact: Bruce Schroeder, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4949
CUSTER, S.D. – On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 9 a.m. (MT), U.S. Highway 16A, in Custer State Park, from Wilson’s Corner (junction of Highway 16A and S.D. Highway 87) to the State Game Lodge will be temporarily closed due to the relocation and transport of a church building.
Highway 16A will be closed to all traffic during the transport. Flaggers and signage will be in place at Wilson’s Corner and at the junction of Highway 16A and Wildlife Loop Road. The closure is scheduled to be in place until 2 p.m. (MT). Highway 16A will be fully reopened after the building has been moved.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.