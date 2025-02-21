Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,922 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 229 Nighttime Closures Scheduled in Sioux Falls in February

For Immediate Release: 
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Contact: 
Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two different nighttime closures are scheduled for crews to work on sign structures over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, the northbound lanes of I-229 will be closed between Louise Avenue and Western Avenue at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the southbound lanes of I-229 will be closed between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Motorists should follow signed detour routes using 57th Street during these closures.

The prime contractor for this $1.3 million project is BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, SD.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Interstate 229 Nighttime Closures Scheduled in Sioux Falls in February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more