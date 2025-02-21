Interstate 229 Nighttime Closures Scheduled in Sioux Falls in February

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Contact:

Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two different nighttime closures are scheduled for crews to work on sign structures over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, the northbound lanes of I-229 will be closed between Louise Avenue and Western Avenue at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the southbound lanes of I-229 will be closed between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Motorists should follow signed detour routes using 57th Street during these closures.

The prime contractor for this $1.3 million project is BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, SD.

