Bridge Closures Scheduled for Interstate 29 at Exits 9 & 15 (Near Jefferson & Elk Point)

YANKTON, S.D. – Work is set to begin at exit 9, and it is projected to start at exit 15 by late April. The project will include joint replacement, bearing replacement, abutment repair, box girder end repair, approach cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, and guardrail resetting.

Lane closures will take place across the bridges with temporary speed limit reductions and portable traffic control signals used to move traffic through the work zones. During the abutment repair, the bridges will need to be temporarily closed to traffic. The exit 9 bridge is anticipated to be closed for six weeks and the exit 15 bridge for three weeks. Both bridges will not be closed at the same time. Motorists can expect delays during these times. During the structure closures, motorist will be directed to the signed detour route on I-29.

The contractor for this $1 million project is General Excavating of Lincoln, NE. The overall project completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

