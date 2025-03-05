Brave River Solutions Honored as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in New England

The Brave River Solutions team, from left to right: CTO Vin DiPippo, President Jim McAssey, and Director of Operations Rebecca Arsenault Brave River Solutions - A Vertikal6 company

Brave River was among 21 organizations in New England to earn this prestigious award recognizing workplace excellence and a commitment to employee satisfaction.

Because it’s based on an anonymous survey of our employees, we think this award is an authentic barometer of the health and strength of our workplace from our employees’ perspectives.” — Jim McAssey, Brave River Solutions President

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brave River Solutions , a leading technology agency specializing in web design, digital marketing, software development, and IT services is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).The Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forcompetition identifies and honors organizations in 13 U.S. regions that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. An independent research firm evaluates nominees based on key metrics, including compensation, benefits, employee engagement, education and development, recruitment, recognition, communication, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, community initiatives, and leadership.Brave River Solutions was among 21 organizations in New England to earn the prestigious award for 2024."These companies have prioritized creating a positive culture," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "With a focus on their employees as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders has gained a competitive edge.""We are honored to receive this recognition," said Jim McAssey, President of Brave River Solutions. "Our parent company, Vertikal6 , and the Brave River leadership team are dedicated to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment, and this award reflects our commitment to our employees' growth and well-being. Because it’s based on an anonymous survey of our employees, we think this award is an authentic barometer of the health and strength of our workplace from our employees’ perspectives."Founded in 2000, Rhode Island-based Brave River Solutions has been at the forefront of digital transformation, assisting businesses across various industries in leveraging technology to achieve their goals. The company's integrated services approach ensures seamless collaboration among its teams, providing clients with comprehensive solutions tailored to their unique needs.In July 2024, Brave River Solutions announced a strategic merger with Vertikal6, expanding its service offerings to include enterprise-class managed IT services alongside its existing portfolio. This merger has strengthened the company's ability to deliver innovative and client-centric solutions."Our recent merger with Vertikal6 has enhanced our capabilities, allowing us to offer a broader range of services to our clients," added McAssey. "This recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work Forfurther motivates us to continue investing in our team's development and maintaining a positive workplace culture."For more information about Brave River Solutions and its services, please visit www.braveriver.com About Brave River SolutionsBrave River Solutions is a technology agency based in Warwick, Rhode Island, offering award-winning web design, digital marketing, software development, and IT services since 2000. The company is dedicated to helping organizations build a better future through innovative technology solutions.About the National Association for Business ResourcesThe National Association for Business Resources (NABR) provides the nation's premier awards programs, such as the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, and Best and Brightest Sustainable Companiesthat celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. With over 25 years of experience, NABR has identified numerous best human resources practices and provides benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Winners for NABR awards are chosen both nationally and in U.S. regions that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, and West Michigan.

