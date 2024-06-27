Brave River Solutions Receives Elite Recognition from Google
Brave River's recertification as a Google Partner Agency provides invaluable third-party validation of Brave River's commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices in the digital advertising space.
As a Google Ads Advisor, Brave River Solutions is part of an exclusive group of agencies invited by Google to provide feedback and influence new products in development.
— Chris Sheehy, Brave River Solutions Director of Digital Services
To earn this seal of approval from Google, digital marketing agencies must consistently deliver exceptional results, demonstrate unparalleled expertise across the Google advertising suite, complete and pass multiple hours-long exams, and meet rigorous ad performance benchmarks.
Google’s partner status also signals a comprehensive mastery of search engine optimization (SEO), conversion rate optimization, and full-funnel digital strategy development necessary for a successful PPC (Pay Per Click) campaign.
“In a space full of empty promises, these badges of honor from Google provide invaluable third-party validation. They signify that our team is committed to continuous improvement, adherence to best practices, and tangible business growth metrics like increased leads and revenue,” said Chris Sheehy, Director of the Brave River Digital Services team and an industry-leading practitioner of SEO and online advertising. Sheehy’s digital marketing agency Sidewalk Branding Co. was acquired by Brave River in 2022.
“The risks of subpar digital marketing include wasted budgets, penalties, and poor performance. As the story of the Brave River name outlines, we consider ourselves Guides for our clients. We really are, in the sense that we are elite experts for hire, always at the forefront of the leading-edge technologies and tactics that will give our clients a competitive edge. This latest Google achievement adds credibility to our twenty-plus years of doing the job right for our clients,” said Brave River President Jim McAssey.
Brave River’s Digital Services team provides online marketing and SEO to improve online visibility and increase ROI (return on investment) for businesses of all sizes across most industry verticals. Their team of specialists have an in-depth understanding of Google and Microsoft advertising practices and have developed a proven process for improving website performance with online ads scaled for budgets of all sizes. The agency’s digital marketing practice works hand in hand with the firm’s web, software development, and IT teams to provide a comprehensive, holistic suite of services to its clients.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River has been helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design and development, digital marketing, software development, IT services, e-commerce implementation, and technology consulting. Based in Warwick, Rhode Island, the firm’s services are performed in-house by local web designers, custom software developers, business technology consultants, digital marketing specialists, and IT managed support specialists. #GoBrave
