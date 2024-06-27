Brave River Solutions Appoints Michael McGlynn Web Design and Development Manager
Mike's deep expertise in website development and programming is a solid contribution to our already-strong team, as we continue to evolve as a best-in-class web development and hosting provider.”WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions including web design, software development, IT services, digital marketing, and technology consulting, has announced the appointment of Michael McGlynn as Web Design and Development Manager. McGlynn has been promoted to the position from his former role as Project Manager at Brave River.
— Jim McAssey, Brave River Solutions President
McGlynn brings over 25 years of experience in web technology, including full-stack development, database management, and marketing technology to his new role. Before joining Brave River in October 2023, McGlynn was Senior Director of Digital Development at Zuri Group in Bend, OR. Before that, he held web development and management positions with institutions in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Brown University, and Wheaton College (Norton, MA).
“We're thrilled to bring Mike on board. Mike's deep expertise in website development and programming is a solid contribution to our already-strong team, as we continue to evolve as a best-in-class web development and hosting provider,” said Jim McAssey, Brave River’s president.
“I’m so excited to take on this role. It presents an opportunity for me to refine and enhance the great work Brave River is doing, and I look forward to working with our wide array of clients,” said McGlynn.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT services, ecommerce implementation, virtual office solutions, digital marketing, and technology consulting. Founded in 2000 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the firm’s services are performed in house by web designers, custom software developers, business technology consultants, digital marketing specialists, and IT managed support specialists.
