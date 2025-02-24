South Seas Proudly Announces the Opening of South Seas Spirits at The Shops at South Seas

South Seas Spirits South Seas The Clutch South Seas Beach Palms

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, announces the grand opening of South Seas Spirits, a premier spirits store located in The Shops at South Seas. Designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts, South Seas Spirits will offer a thoughtfully curated selection of high-end liquors, wines, beers, and mixers to all Captiva visitors.South Seas Spirits is set to feature an exclusive range of high-end spirits, including Absolut Elyx, Aveleda, Vina San Pedro, Shinobu, and Shumi. Guests can also enjoy mainstream favorites such as The Botanist, Camus, Glenlivet, Macallan, Remy Martin, Hennessy, Johnny Walker, Veuve Clicquot, and Woodford Reserve.Wine lovers will find a diverse selection sourced from American-local vineyards, Argentina, Australia, Chile, Germany, France, and Spain, featuring a variety of white, red, sparkling, and blended wines. Pricing tiers range from Super Premium ($20-$30), Ultra-Premium ($30-$50), Luxury ($50-$100), and Super Luxury/Prestige ($100-$200).For beer enthusiasts, South Seas Spirits will carry Blue Moon, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Stella Artois. To complete the ideal cocktail experience, the store will also stock premium mixers such as Barsmith, Fever-Tree, Badger, and Handy & Schiller.“It will be a great addition for our resort to have this level of beverage offerings,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “These types of products conveniently located on the island itself and accessible to South Seas guests and owners and Captiva Island visitors will be a much-appreciated retail enhancement. “Located in The Shops at South Seas, the store will be a one-stop destination for the public and resort guests looking to enhance their stay with top-quality spirits and beverages. South Seas Spirits is open 10 am – 8 pm. To celebrate the grand opening, South Seas Spirits will host a sampling event Friday, Feb. 28 – Sunday, March 6 from 2-4 pm, inviting guests to explore its exclusive selection of fine spirits and wines with food pairings from Provisions. This immersive experience will give visitors a taste of the offerings available in-store from French-focused wines, a variety of Sauvignon, and Brunch beverages to bold Malbecs, tequila sips, an assortment of whiskey, and tastes of Timbers Resorts locations worldwide.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort recently opened Redfish Grill and the beloved Scoops & Slices ice cream and pizza parlor. South Seas offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes available for reservations.For more information, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.

