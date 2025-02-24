Edinburgh Street Historians Launches New Walking Tour Dedicated to LGBTQ History

EDINBURGH , EDINBURGH , SCOTLAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edinburgh Street Historians is proud to announce a brand-new walking tour to its roster. The tour will be focused on LGBTQ history both to commemorate LGBTQ History Month and to celebrate the community in the city and beyond with stories of difficulties, setbacks, and triumph in the search for equality.“Right now, there’s a growing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights in the West,” says Fraser Horn, founder of Edinburgh Street Historians. “This walking tour is an inclusive experience—a welcome to Scotland where people can feel comfortable. It’s a direct challenge to that trend.”Horn, a seasoned Edinburgh tour guide with six years of experience, is expanding beyond traditional storytelling to highlight the city’s lesser-known histories.“Scotland was once one of the least inclusive countries in Western Europe. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made. This tour aims to be part of that change.”As part of its commitment to community impact, Edinburgh Street Historians is working with LGBT Health and Wellbeing (Scottish Charity No. SC034216), an organization supporting the physical, mental, and social well-being of LGBTQ+ adults.“We initially connected with LGBT Health and Wellbeing through our Harry Potter tour, but it quickly became clear that this partnership was a perfect fit for the LGBTQ+ tour as well,” Horn explains. “Their work is invaluable, and we’re proud to support them.”Tour Details:Runs Every Friday | 6:00 – 7:30 PMPay What You Think It’s Worth (for accessibility)A portion of proceeds supports LGBT Health and WellbeingFounded by Fraser Horn, Edinburgh Street Historians offers engaging walking tours that explore Edinburgh's rich history, including specialized themes such as Harry Potter and LGBTQ+ heritage. With a vision to grow the brand into a socially responsible company, Street Historians is committed to incorporating charity and community-focused initiatives into its core values.

