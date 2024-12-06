Edinburgh Street Historians Hosts Charity Event to Celebrate Founder's 20th Anniversary of Survival

Local tour guide launches a series of tours to raise funds for Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children & Young People, the hospital which saved his life.

I wanted to give something back to the people who helped me so much” — Fraser Horn

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, December 15, 2024 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a near-fatal car accident, Fraser Horn, founder and CEO of Edinburgh Street Historians – Walking Tours of Edinburgh , is launching a series of special charity walking tours. The proceeds for these tours will support Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children & Young People—the hospital that played a critical role in Fraser’s recovery.At just 12 years old, Fraser was involved in a devastating van accident that left him in a coma for nearly two weeks, followed by a three-month hospital stay and a year of intensive rehabilitation. Now a father of two and a seasoned tour guide of six years, Fraser is turning his personal journey into an opportunity to give back.“I wanted to give something back to the people who helped me so much,” says Fraser. “Now I’m a father, and it breaks my heart to imagine what my family endured during that time. If I can use my skills to raise funds for the hospital, I hope it will make Christmas a little merrier for families who are facing their own challenges.”The charity tours will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, with two time slots available:11:00 AM – 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM.Both tours will depart from the High Street Wellhead promptly at the scheduled times. Look for Fraser, who will be sporting a festive Christmas jumper, Santa hat, and carrying his signature pink umbrella.Tickets are limited to 40 spots per tour and are expected to run out quickly. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their place fon this unique walking tour experience, which will delve into the rich history of Edinburgh while supporting a worthy cause.Tickets and additional information can be found on the company’s website at streethistorians.com Edinburgh Street HistoriansFounded by Fraser Horn, Edinburgh Street Historians offers engaging walking tours that explore Edinburgh's rich history, including specialized themes such as Harry Potter and LGBTQ+ heritage. With a vision to grow the brand into a socially responsible company, Street Historians is committed to incorporating charity and community-focused initiatives into its core values.

