Edinburgh Street Historians Launches New Series of Articles Celebrating Scotland

Local Tour Guide Explores Scottish History, Travel, and Global Connections Through Writing

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edinburgh Street Historians, led by experienced local tour guide Fraser Horn, is excited to announce a new collection of articles celebrating Scottish history, culture, and international connections.“As I built my website, I asked myself, ‘What kind of resource do I wish existed?’” said Fraser Horn. “Between running tours, my goal is to create in-depth, unique content about the city and country I love.”Horn, who has been a walking tour guide in Edinburgh for six years, is now expanding his storytelling beyond the streets and onto the web.“For years, working for others meant my content was limited by their vision.” Said Fraser Horn “Now, I have the creative freedom to write pieces that both celebrate Scotland and draw on my years of performance experience.”New Articles Twice a WeekEach week, two new articles will be published, covering a diverse range of Scottish topics. Early features include:Why Is Robert Burns Scotland’s National Poet What Is Scottish Tablet and How Do You Make It?The Connection Between Scotland and Greece Articles will be made available on the Street Historians website streethistorians.com.Edinburgh Street HistoriansFounded by Fraser Horn, Edinburgh Street Historians offers engaging walking tours that explore Edinburgh's rich history, including specialized themes such as Harry Potter and LGBTQ+ heritage. With a vision to grow the brand into a socially responsible company, Street Historians is committed to incorporating charity and community-focused initiatives into its core values.

