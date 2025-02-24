Formaspace Introduces Free Shipping Across the Contiguous 48 States

Lab Services Bench

Formaspace now offers free shipping across the contiguous U.S., reduced prices on select products, and enhanced CET integration for faster, easier quotes.

..these changes reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and staying competitive in higher shipping cost markets like the Pacific Northwest and New England.” — Formaspace Chairman Jeff Turk

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace , a leader in laboratory , industrial, and custom corporate furniture manufacturing, is proud to announce a significant shift in its pricing model: FREE SHIPPING on all standard LTL and full truckload orders within the contiguous 48 states. This new policy will take effect starting March 3rd, 2025.This initiative simplifies the sales process by eliminating the need for separate shipping quotes, allowing for faster response times and a smoother customer experience. It also aligns with Formaspace’s integration with CET, making it easier for designers to generate their own real-time quotes.In addition to free shipping, Formaspace has reduced list prices on many of its products, especially fixed casework . These adjustments enhance the company’s competitiveness in traditional lab markets.Texas-based customers will also benefit from additional discounts reflecting the region’s lower shipping costs.While standard shipping is now free, specialized delivery services, including limited access, liftgates, and white glove deliveries will continue to incur additional charges. Customers in Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. territories, international markets, or those requiring expedited shipping will receive discounted rates based on actual shipping costs.Formaspace Chairman Jeff Turk emphasized that these changes reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and staying competitive in higher shipping cost markets like the Pacific Northwest and New England.The company anticipates the full implementation of this new pricing model with new quotes issued after March 3rd, 2025. Existing quotes will remain valid with the previously applied shipping charges.

