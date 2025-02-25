Global Gaming Laptop Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Gaming Laptop Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The gaming laptop market has shown significant growth in recent years, expanding from $16.14 billion in 2024 to an estimated $17.64 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. These robust expansion rates reflect a rising number of PC gamers, an increase in consumer disposable income, a surge in social media platforms, burgeoning cloud gaming services, and a growth in the number of game developers.

The gaming laptop market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trend over the next few years. It is projected to reach $24.86 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This predicted growth can be attributed to an upswing in consumer spending for video gaming-related equipment, growing adoption of the internet, an increased demand for gaming laptops among both youths and professional gamers, the increasing popularity of gaming, and an expanding prevalence of remote work. On the horizon are major trends like technological advancements in gaming laptops, the rise of cloud gaming, development of innovative cooling solutions, integration of VR technology, and lightweight designs.

What Drives The Gaming Laptop Market Growth?

The rising prominence of esports is a major catalyst propelling the growth of the global gaming laptop market. Esports, which refer to competitive video gaming conducted through structured tournaments, feature individuals or teams engaging in professional-level gameplay. Factors driving the growth of esports include increasing audience engagement, substantial investment and sponsorship inflows, and a strong appeal to younger demographics. Gaming laptops drawing upon advanced processors, high-performance graphic cards, and high refresh rate displays deliver the smooth gameplay and responsiveness that are crucial for competitive gaming, where optimal performance can mean the difference between winning and losing. For instance, in May 2024, a report by Esports News UK indicated that the revenues from UK games events and venues saw a year-on-year spike of 140%, generating £10.3 $11.05 million in 2023, up from £4.35 $4.66 million in 2022. This rise in esports prominence is significantly driving the growth of the gaming laptop market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gaming Laptop Market?

Major companies operating within the gaming laptop market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, HP Inc., Toshiba Corporation, AsUSTeK Computer Inc., Acer Incorporated, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd, Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd, Razer Inc., and others. They are engaged in developing advanced technologies such as Ryzen AI to manage resources more efficiently, reduce power consumption, and extend laptop battery life. In April 2024, Acer Inc., launched the Nitro 14 and Nitro 16 gaming laptops, both of which exemplify the advanced technologies that are becoming crucial in the gaming laptop market.

How Is The Gaming Laptop Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Processors; Peripherals; Random Access Memory RAM Size; Graphic Cards; Storage; Display Size

2 By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

3 By Application: Household; Commercial; Other Applications

4 By End User: Professional Gamers; Hardcore Gamers; Casual Gamers; Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Processors: Intel Processors; AMD Processors; ARM Processors

2 By Peripherals: Keyboards; Mice; Headsets; External Storage Devices; Gaming Controllers

3 By Random Access Memory RAM Size: 8 GB RAM; 16 GB RAM; 32 GB RAM; 64 GB RAM

4 By Graphic Cards: NVIDIA Graphics Cards; AMD Graphics Cards; Integrated Graphics Cards; External Graphics Cards eGPU

5 By Storage: Hard Disk Drive HDD; Solid State Drive SSD; Hybrid Drives SSHD; NVMe SSD

6 By Display Size: 13-inch; 15-inch; 17-inch; 18-inch or larger.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Gaming Laptop Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the gaming laptop market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.

