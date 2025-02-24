SGS Partnership Agreement with Hurricane Brings Integration with SGS D-TECT®

D-TECT streamlines the customs clearance process

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has signed a unique partnership with Hurricane Commerce to enable the integration of SGS D-TECT with Hurricane’s global data intelligence platform – a move that could revolutionize customs clearance around the world.As a leader in non-intrusive inspection solutions for cargo, vehicles and baggage services, SGS developed and deployed D-TECT to streamline customs clearance, enhance security and ensure regulatory compliance through AI-powered data intelligence, X-ray image analysis and automated data matching.Now, thanks to integration with Hurricane’s global data intelligence platform, SGS D-TECT has advanced capability to provide unmatched accuracy in HS code classification, prohibited and restricted items, denied parties, tax and duty calculations, and product compliance verification.Montserrat Martinez, Vice President, Trade Facilitation Services, SGS said: “Our next-generation technology was developed to integrate seamlessly with global customs management systems to enable authorities and businesses to efficiently process and verify shipments with minimal manual intervention.“We are thrilled that, through this pioneering collaboration with Hurricane, we can propel SGS D-TECT to new heights to deliver a truly end-to-end solution that integrates world-class technology and data-driven insights. This will help customers around the globe transform their customs processes while ensuring compliance and operational excellence.”Transforming compliance with data intelligenceSGS D-TECT and Hurricane’s agreement and integration will revolutionize global customs and logistics by:• Automating product data and compliance verification by matching X-ray images with shipping data to detect discrepancies, prohibited and restricted items• Enhancing security screening through data-driven anomaly detection in real time• Streamlining global trade with manufacturer-agnostic integration, ensuring compatibility with any scanner or customs system, reducing delays and improving efficiency• Enabling real-time remote analysis, allowing global customs authorities and logistics operators to access and share inspection data from anywhereDavid Spottiswood, Co-Founder of Hurricane Commerce, said: “We are delighted to partner with SGS globally and specifically with the SGS D-TECT Solution as their preferred data technology partner.“Our partnership and combined solution are already having a transitional impact for European customs authorities, and we are excited to roll them out to the rest of the world in collaboration with the SGS and the SGS D-TECT team.”SGS smart scanning servicesSGS D-TECT creates a unique, fully digital, and remote operational environment, offering users advanced images and AI analytics for radioscopic image interpretation, in a single platform. In addition, it provides the right ecosystem for any high-end x-ray scanner as it supports its integration within the operational workflow, allows remote screening, and provides real time information and KPIs on scanner related performance in a simple and user-friendly interface.To find out more about SGS Border Control Solutions About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

