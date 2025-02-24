Madhya Pradesh Honored for Heritage Conservation and Sustainable Tourism on the Global Stage

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Boards Wins Global Recognition for Historical Heritage and Environmental Initiatives at TV9 Network Awards MPTB won the Leading Heritage Tourism Destination Award at VETA 2025 Award for the Project Clean Destination at SKOCH 2025 The Majestic Khajuraho Group of Temples Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state’s unwavering commitment to preserving its historical legacy, promoting responsible tourism, and fostering environmental sustainability has earned it numerous national and international accolades.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board was recently awarded the ‘Global Recognition for Historical Heritage’ at an event in New Delhi. This recognition underscores the state's ongoing efforts in heritage conservation, cultural preservation, and sustainable tourism development. Positioned as a premier, offbeat destination, Madhya Pradesh offers visitors a harmonious blend of historical, spiritual, and natural experiences.Speaking at the event, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, highlighted the state's rich array of historical and archaeological sites. He emphasized that this award not only acknowledges the state’s strides in responsible tourism but also reflects its dedication to ensuring that the cultural and historical legacy of Madhya Pradesh is preserved for future generations.At the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) 2025, Madhya Pradesh was recognized as the ‘Leading Heritage Tourism Destination’, reinforcing its status as a key hub for historical and cultural exploration. The event, which attracted prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, further spotlighted the state's exceptional contributions to tourism development.In addition, Madhya Pradesh received the ‘Best State Tourism’ award at SATTE 2025, South Asia’s largest travel exhibition held in New Delhi. This recognition celebrates the state's investments in tourism infrastructure, its commitment to enhancing visitor experiences, and its dedication to promoting sustainable tourism practices.Further strengthening its environmental focus, the state has also been honored with the SKOCH Award for ‘Project Clean Destination’. Launched in 2022 in Panna district and later expanded to Bandhavgarh, this initiative aims to implement structured waste management systems and raise awareness through community collaboration. The Panna National Park’s waste management program was also recognized with the Global ESG Award for solid waste management in 2024, aligning with Madhya Pradesh’s broader goals of environmental conservation and responsible tourism.The state saw a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals in 2023, with over 112.1 million visitors—a threefold increase from 2022. This growth reflects Madhya Pradesh’s ability to offer unique, authentic experiences across diverse tourism segments, including spiritual, religious, archaeological, and geological tourism. The state’s rich heritage continues to attract history enthusiasts and travelers seeking a broad spectrum of cultural experiences.Moreover, Madhya Pradesh is gaining recognition as a clean, green, and safe destination, especially for solo women travelers. With a strong focus on responsible tourism and community-driven initiatives, the state is setting new benchmarks in Indian tourism, ensuring that its historical and natural treasures remain preserved and accessible to all.

