Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen East Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Ross Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Champaign Urbana City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Clinton County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Washingtonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin South Scioto Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fayette Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia Medical Service Options Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Hamilton Reading Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
North College Hill City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Auburn Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Educational Service Center of Lorain County
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Sylvania City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Preble National Trail Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Putnam Ottoville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Jackson Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Reminderville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Hoaglin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren Franklin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

