Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen East Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Ross Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Champaign Urbana City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Clinton County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Washingtonville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Parma Community

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland Municipal School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland College Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin South Scioto Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Capital High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fayette Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Medical Service Options Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Hamilton Reading Community City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North College Hill City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Auburn Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Educational Service Center of Lorain County

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Sylvania City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Preble National Trail Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Ottoville Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark Jackson Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit City of Reminderville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Van Wert Hoaglin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Franklin City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit