Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen East Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Ross Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Urbana City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Washingtonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|South Scioto Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fayette Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Medical Service Options Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hamilton
|Reading Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North College Hill City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Auburn Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Educational Service Center of Lorain County
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Sylvania City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Preble
|National Trail Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Ottoville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Reminderville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Hoaglin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Franklin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
