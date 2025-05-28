Sparkling Innovation: Mimosa Magic's Triumph at San Diego

Mimosa Magic Mimosa Magic Sparkling Wine:

Limited-edition Mimosa Magic with Lodi grapes and citrus zest wins Silver at San Diego Wine & Spirits Challenge, redefining sparkling wines.

There has never been anything made like it before. This is the culmination of our relentless pursuit of perfection.” — — Tornabene Wine CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tornabene Wine is thrilled to announce that its innovative, limited-edition Mimosa Magic has earned a Silver Award at the renowned San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge. This accolade marks the second award this year for this standout sparkling wine.Crafted exclusively with premium grapes from Lodi and perfected by Tornabene Wine, Mimosa Magic redefines the classic mimosa. With half the calories and half the sugar of a traditional mimosa, it’s masterfully enhanced with the zest of grapefruit and orange—a flavor profile that has never been seen before.This award-winning, best-selling sparkling wine sets a new benchmark for innovation and quality in the industry. Its unique formulation not only offers a healthier alternative but also delivers a vibrant, citrus-forward experience that continues to captivate wine enthusiasts everywhere.

MImosa Magic

