Tornabene Wine Launches Industry-First Category: Low Acidic Wines

Tornabene Wine redefines the standard with Low Acidic Wines, led by award-winning Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

We’re creating wine that loves you back.” — – Italia Tornabene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move that’s redefining the wine industry, Tornabene Wine proudly introduces a groundbreaking new category: Low Acidic Wines — created for wine lovers who seek elegance, balance, and wellness in every glass.Led by its award-winning 2022 Chardonnay and 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, both honored at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition—the largest blind-tasting wine event in North America—Tornabene’s Low Acidic Wines are the first of their kind to center health-conscious enjoyment without compromising flavor.Formulated specifically for sensitive stomachs and refined palates, these wines offer a gentler, smoother tasting experience while maintaining full-bodied richness, balance, and beauty.“We’re creating wine that loves you back,” says Italia Tornabene, founder of Tornabene Wine. “This category was born from real conversations with consumers—people who love wine but not how it sometimes makes them feel. So we changed that.”Beyond innovation in the glass, Tornabene Wine stands out for its commitment to social impact. As with all Italia Tornabene projects, 10% of proceeds go directly to EmpowerHer Journey , the founder’s nonprofit dedicated to helping single mothers build businesses through mentorship, education, and funding.Already a triple award-winning brand, Tornabene Wine continues to disrupt and inspire with bold ideas, strong values, and wines that speak to a more mindful generation of drinkers.Low Acidic Wines aren’t just a new category—they’re a movement.Explore the collection now at www.TornabeneWine.com

