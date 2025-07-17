Women’s Business Club Announces 2025 Top 10 Voices Winners

Celebrating Women Who Are Using Their Voice to Drive Change, Break Barriers and Inspire the World

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Business Club is thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2025 Top 10 Voices awards — a global celebration of women who are using their voice and platform to make an extraordinary impact.Launched by Women’s Business Club, Top 10 Voices is an annual campaign celebrating women who speak up powerfully and use their voice to change the world - whether on stages, in boardrooms, on social media, or within their communities. It’s about real stories. Bold messages. And a shared mission to amplify female leadership across industries and borders.Each winner is selected not only for what they’ve achieved but for how they’ve used their personal story to inspire others and lead from a place of authenticity, courage, and contribution.Angela De Souza, Founder of Women’s Business Club says, “Women’s voices are more than sound — they are movement, legacy, and power. The Top 10 Voices honours those who dare to speak truth, break silence, and use their stories to uplift others. These women remind us that when one rises, we all rise.”These stories span continents, industries, and personal journeys — yet all share one thing in common: the courage to speak up, stand tall, and create meaningful change in their communities and beyond.The 2025 Top 10 Voices Winners:-Egle Aleknaviciute (Netherlands) – A finance professional turned Wealth & Purpose Strategist helping women break financial blocks and align success with inner worth.-Klara Goldy (UK) – Founder of Klara Goldy Interiors and The Soul Decorator, transforming homes into healing spaces and sparking soulful living.-Priyanka Joshi (UK) – Mental health blogger and founder of Sanity Daily, giving mothers the tools and voice to prioritise their wellbeing.-Lena Thompson (Russia) – A trauma-informed coach helping others reconnect with their emotions and live from a place of wholeness.-Christine Marsh (UK) – At 84, Christine is living proof that transformation doesn’t stop with age—sharing decades of wisdom through leadership and modelling.-Samantha Skyring (South Africa) – Founder of Oryx Desert Salt, building a sustainable, ethical global brand from her dining room table.-Kylee Dennis (Australia) – Advocate and investigator, tackling online romance scams and giving victims a voice through Two Face Investigations.-Hina Umer (Pakistan) – Co-founder of BTVadventures, placing Pakistan on the global travel map while championing responsible, inclusive tourism.-Gillian Clancy (UK) – A survivor of trauma who built a thriving business from scratch and continues to rise with resilience.-Italia Tornabene (USA) – From homeless teen mum to self-made millionaire, Italia’s journey inspires unapologetic ambition and possibility.2025 Top 10 Voices Runners-Up:-Medha Wilson (UK) – CEO of MicroLoan Foundation, empowering over 450,000 women across Africa with access to microfinance and business support.-Sylvie di Giusto (USA) – 3D immersive keynote speaker, innovating leadership presentations through tech, storytelling and presence.-Parisa Saharkhiz (UK) – Founder of English Learning Therapy, helping refugees and second-language learners thrive emotionally and linguistically.-Jessica Katz (USA) – Founder of Liberated Elephant, reshaping leadership through empathy, trust and consent-led cultures.-Ritu Awasthi (India) – Wellness entrepreneur and founder of Samagra Health, rebuilding her professional life through healing and purpose.Top 10 Voices isn’t just another award. It’s a global stage for authentic, powerful storytelling — spotlighting women who’ve turned trials into triumphs and passion into purpose. From founders and thought leaders to healers, campaigners and innovators, each winner shares a message that moves hearts, challenges norms, and inspires others to rise.The 2026 Top 10 Voices competition is now open and accepting nominations at https://news.womensbusiness.club/top10-voices Discover the 2025 Winners' Stories:Podcast – Women’s Business Voice: https://open.spotify.com/show/3HlMXUbYW2wCGtv0eopNRQ?si=aLfy2kGSQ96C2FC0Jt8OGw Magazine – Women’s Business Magazine: https://issuu.com/womensbusinessclub Website – Women’s Business News: https://news.womensbusiness.club About Women’s Business ClubWomen’s Business Club is a global network for women who want more from business and life. We exist to equip, connect, and champion female founders and leaders through support, mentoring, community and recognition. We believe every woman has a voice—and when she uses it, the world changes.Media Contact:Angela De SouzaFounder, Women’s Business Club📧 media@womensbusiness.clubAbout CEO and Founder Angela De SouzaHigh-res images of Angela De Souza available for download here.For more information about Angela De Souza, visit www.angeladesouza.com

