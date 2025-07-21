Italia Tornabene’s Thriller 'Femme Fatale: Shades of Retribution' Hits Bestseller Charts and Lands at Vroman’s Bookstore

Bestselling thriller *Femme Fatale: Shades of Retribution* by Italia Tornabene is now at Vroman’s Bookstore—grab your signed copy in Pasadena today!

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakout suspense novel Femme Fatale: Shades of Retribution by award-winning author Italia Tornabene is now officially stocked at Vroman’s Bookstore — California’s oldest and largest independent bookstore — located in the heart of Pasadena.The novel has achieved bestseller status in three Amazon categories:- Tragic Dramas & Plays: https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/books/4406 - Psychological Thrillers: https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/books/10457 - Women's Fiction: https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/books/5396 This genre-defying, emotionally charged thriller has captivated readers across the country with its pulse-pounding plot and fierce, complex heroine. Now fans and new readers alike can grab a copy at Vroman’s.Book Available at:Vroman’s Bookstore695 E. Colorado BlvdPasadena, CA 91101Phone: (626) 449-5320Email: orders@vromansbookstore.comWebsite: https://www.vromansbookstore.com About the BookIn Femme Fatale: Shades of Retribution, Italia Tornabene introduces readers to Italia Rossi — a woman with a dangerous past and nothing left to lose. As she navigates a double life as mother and assassin, Rossi exacts justice with ruthless elegance. With themes of power, revenge, motherhood, and redemption, this edge-of-your-seat thriller resonates deeply with readers across genres.“A gripping blend of seduction, strategy, and survival. Impossible to put down.” — Readers’ FavoriteAbout the AuthorItalia Tornabene is a former homeless single mother who turned her life around to become a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and founder of multiple brands, including Tornabene Wine and the nonprofit EmpowerHer Journey. She is also the author of the viral memoir Suits to Stilettos and the financial literacy hit Easy Investing.Her bold storytelling and real-life grit have positioned her as a voice for women who rise from adversity and redefine success on their own terms.Where to BuyIn-Person: Vroman’s Bookstore, Pasadena, CAPhone Order: Call (626) 449-5320Email: orders@vromansbookstore.comAmazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1FRLVC6 Media & Press InquiriesMonica MarkleEmail: admin@corevisionagency.comWebsite: https://www.corevisionagency.com Images, review copies, interview requests, and media kits are available upon request.ABOUT VROMAN’S BOOKSTOREFounded in 1894, Vroman’s is the largest independent bookstore in Southern California, hosting over 400 community events annually. It has served as a cultural anchor in Pasadena for over 130 years and remains a treasured destination for readers, authors, and literary events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.