Acquisition Conference 2025 Brings Top M&A Experts and Investors to Salt Lake City for a High-Impact Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition Conference Comes to Salt Lake City

Announcing the Premiere National Acquisition Conference Launch

Mark your calendars for an unparalleled business event! On March 21st, 2025, the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center in Salt Lake City will host the Acquicon 2025—a premier conference for industry-leading insights into mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This must-attend, one-day event gathers business leaders, entrepreneurs, acquisition professionals, and the broader investment community for a groundbreaking exploration of strategies to maximize value creation through acquisitions and exits.

Why Attend Acquicon 2025?

Acquicon is designed for anyone looking to master the intricacies of buying, selling, and merging businesses. Attendees will gain firsthand insights from world-class speakers and subject matter experts, participate in panel discussions, and connect with top-tier professionals in M&A. Here's what makes this unique event unmissable:

Expert-Led Sessions: Learn from accomplished professionals such as keynote speaker Jason Jenkins, renowned for completing 78 acquisitions and 3 successful exits.

Panelists include investors, entrepreneurs, M&A lawyers, and financial strategists with extensive expertise in deal structuring and integration.

Tailored Panels:

-The Sell-Side Panel will focus on maximizing company value, assembling a winning team, and optimizing tax strategies.

-The Buy-Side Panel will guide business owners on how to identify acquisitions, structure deals, and integrate teams effectively.

- Hotseat Workshop - Helping business owners solve complex problems within their companies

- Team Development Workshop - Learn performance techniques for your team lead by top business coach.

Private VIP Dinner / Networking: March 21st, 2025 / 6:30pm - 9:00pm *Destination Available to Attendees

VIP Networking Opportunities: Cap off the conference with an exclusive VIP Dinner featuring gourmet cuisine, strategic networking, and one-on-one interactions with speakers and sponsors.

A Quote from the Organizers

"This is more than just an event—it's a hub of inspiration and knowledge for anyone in the M&A space," said the Acquicon team. "We're bringing together industry professionals for a day of meaningful conversations, actionable insights, and impactful connections."

Location:

Karen Gail Miller Conference Center: 9750 S 300 W, Sandy, UT 84070 just 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City.

This state-of-the-art venue offers scenic mountain views and modern amenities, providing an inspiring and convenient setting for networking and learning.

Registration Details

-Tickets for the event are now available, with options ranging from General Admission ($249) to the exclusive Platinum Experience ($999), offering access to private deal flow meetings and an online educational community.

Visit www.acquicon.live to secure your spot and learn more about ticket packages. Don’t miss this chance to take your business to the next level!

To secure your seat at the Conference visit www.acquicon.live

Event Sponsors are Listed Below:

Bryan Anderson - Now CFO

John Curtis - Now EXIT

Chris Bright - Successr Technology

Growth Bounce LLC. / Lacey Byrd

Colin Strong - www.finserve360.com / Finserve 360

Acquisition Conference 2025

