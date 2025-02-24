International Baccalaureate Partners with SXSW EDU 2025 to Drive Future of Learning

International Baccalaureate Organization

IB Leaders Available for Media Interviews

SXSW EDU 2025 is an excellent opportunity to explore how IB’s globally recognized programs prepare students for an interconnected world and empower them with the skills needed for the future workforce” — International Baccalaureate

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) is excited to make its debut as an exhibitor sponsor at SXSW EDU 2025 , an essential convening of education leaders, innovators, and changemakers committed to shaping the future of learning.As a global leader in high-quality, rigorous education, IB is bringing its expertise and vision to the forefront of this dynamic event, held in Austin, Texas March 3-6, 2025.With presence in more than 5,900 schools across 160 countries, the IB is uniquely positioned to discuss how education can evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. From fostering global citizenship and future-ready learning to leveraging classroom digitization and AI integration, IB leaders will attend the three-day conference to engage in thought-provoking discussions on the most pressing issues in education today.Members of the media are invited to connect with IB representatives, educators, and thought leaders throughout the conference. SXSW EDU 2025 is an excellent opportunity to explore how IB’s globally recognized programs prepare students for an interconnected world and empower them with the skills needed for the future workforce.Key topics for discussion include:• Innovation and critical thinking in international education.• Equipping students with critical skills for 21st century careers and global success.• Inquiry-based learning to foster curiosity, problem-solving and student agency.• Global trends shaping education policy.• Ethical AI, digital literacy and personalized learning.• Expanding access and advocating for an inclusive, culturally responsive education.As education faces unprecedented transformation, IB remains at the cutting edge of curriculum development, assessment, and lifelong learning. This collaboration with SXSW EDU underscores IB’s commitment to driving forward-thinking conversations that inspire action in education policy, practice, and leadership.Journalists attending SXSW EDU 2025 are encouraged to schedule one-on-one interviews with IB representatives and education experts. To arrange a meeting or for more information, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,900 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.