LOGIQ, Japan's migration specialist, launches private cloud from March 1st – the ultimate VMware replacement

LOGIQ Corporation

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlock strategic agility with a fully open‑source platform engineered to eliminate vendor lock‑in.

LOGIQ Corporation, specializing in vendor migration for heterogeneous IT infrastructures (headquartered in Naha, Okinawa, with a global base in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and led by CEO Tomo Kirihata), is launching its next-generation private cloud—LOGIQ Private Cloud—designed specifically for enterprise customers. Based on a fully open-source platform utilizing Linux KVM and Xen, LOGIQ Private Cloud completely eliminates the high licensing fees and vendor lock-in risks associated with solutions like VMware and Nutanix, while delivering enterprise-grade robustness for long-term, reliable operation.

Features of LOGIQ Private Cloud

Elimination of Vendor Lock-In Through a Fully Open-Source Platform

LOGIQ Private Cloud is built entirely on Linux KVM and Xen, offering a platform that removes the expensive licensing fees and lock-in issues seen with VMware and Nutanix. This empowers customers to regain control over their infrastructure choices.

All Data Stored Within Japan

Every piece of data is stored in Japanese data centers, fully complying with domestic laws and compliance requirements. This ensures that data remains within Japan while providing an open and robust cloud environment.

High Availability Across Three Geographically Distributed Regions in Japan

The service is delivered through three data centers located in Tokyo, Chubu, and Osaka. This geographical distribution allows for rapid failover between regions, ensuring the high availability and fault tolerance demanded by enterprise environments.

Migration Tools and a Professional Team for VMware Environments

Complex migration processes from VMware are simplified and accelerated through dedicated migration tools. In addition, LOGIQ’s expert team provides comprehensive support—from migration planning and execution to operational optimization—ensuring a smooth and secure transition.

Significant Cost Reduction

By completely eliminating licensing costs, LOGIQ Private Cloud offers substantial cost savings compared to traditional VMware environments, enabling sustainable and highly efficient infrastructure operations aligned with corporate financial strategies.

Leveraging InfiniCloud’s Advanced Infrastructure

LOGIQ Private Cloud is underpinned by the highly reliable infrastructure of InfiniCloud, which meets the stringent security and compliance requirements of domestic enterprises. The combination of InfiniCloud’s cutting-edge infrastructure and LOGIQ’s open source expertise delivers an open and robust cloud environment.

Statement from Tomo Kirihata, CEO of LOGIQ Corporation:

“I spent the past nine years at Oracle as the head of Japan’s open-source business. However, as the VMware issue intensified and more customers fell into the trap of vendor lock-in, I founded LOGIQ in June 2024 to return control of IT infrastructure to our customers. LOGIQ is made up of former Oracle open-source division members from around the world, and our mission is to elevate open source technology to an enterprise level. LOGIQ Private Cloud is a strategic option optimized for moving away from VMware. I am confident that our fully open-source platform will permanently eliminate vendor lock-in and deliver true freedom along with sustainable cost optimization to our customers.”

Statement from Yasushi Taki, CEO of InfiniCloud Co. Ltd.:

“I am very pleased that InfiniCloud Co. Ltd. is able to provide the underlying infrastructure for the ‘LOGIQ Cloud’ offered by LOGIQ Corporation. I believe that by combining LOGIQ’s foresight, technical expertise, and customer-focused approach with InfiniCloud’s advanced cloud technology, we will deliver exceptional value to our customers. This partnership promises to integrate InfiniCloud’s latest technology into the LOGIQ cloud service, and I look forward to realizing the future we envision together.”

LOGIQ Corporation

Company Name: LOGIQ Corporation

Founder, CEO: Tomo Kirihata

Headquarters: Naha, Okinawa, Japan

Global Base: Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Business: IT infrastructure vendor migration support, platform and software provision, consulting, and multilingual technical support

For Inquiries Regarding this Announcement:

LOGIQ Corporation

Contact: Cloud Service Sales Department

Email: cloud_sales@logiqlinux.com

Website: https://logiqlinux.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.