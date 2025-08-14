SUMMER SONIC 2025 to Be Live Streamed via Stagecrowd Across 7 Countries and Regions in Asia

Summer Sonic 2025 live Streaming for ASIA

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMER SONIC, which was first held in 2000, is the leading urban music festival. The summer festival, held simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka, is truly unique and has excited many music fans. This year, performances from many artists are anticipated, and livestreaming will be conducted for the Tokyo venue of this event to seven countries and regions in Asia. This year's participating artists will also include numerous performers from both Japan and abroad, transcending musical genres. (Note: The list of streaming artists will be announced later.)

SUMMER SONIC 2025 will be streamed overseas on Stagecrowd on August 16th (Saturday) and August 17th (Sunday) Japan time. In Japan, WOWOW will live stream SUMMER SONIC 2025.

There will be no on-demand streaming, so don't miss the broadcast day! The first lineup of performing artists already announced on August 8 (Friday), and the second lineup will be announced soon, with the streaming timetable being made public! Details will be published on the Stagecrowd ticket sales website.

Every summer, this performance exceeds the expectations of music fans, and many domestic artists in Japan aspire to stand on this stage, continuing to grow significantly with each event held. The overseas distribution, a first for SUMMER SONIC, is also something to look forward to.

【Overview of Stagecrowd distribution outside of Japan】

Title: SUMMER SONIC 2025

Delivery Date:

August 16, 2025 (Saturday) / August 17, 2025 (Sunday)

Opening time undetermined, start time undetermined.

*The lineup on the artwork is in alphabetical order, with the exception of the headliners.

*This stream cannot be viewed in countries or regions other than the seven participating countries and regions, which include Japan.

*Additional streaming lineups and the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

*There will be no repeat broadcasts or on-demand streaming at a later date.

*The content of the stream is subject to change. Some artists may not have their full sets streamed. Please check the broadcast schedule once it is announced.

*Filming and streaming will take place at the SUMMER SONIC Tokyo venue.

Distribution Artist:

FALL OUT BOY

aespa / AI / amazarashi / Ave Mujica / BAND-MAID

B&ZAI / BEABADOOBEE / BE:FIRST / BLOC PARTY

BMSG POSSE / CHASE ATLANTIC / chilldspot

Da-iCE / ELIJAH WOODS / FRUITS ZIPPER

Furui Riho / go!go!vanillas / HANA / HOT MILK

HYDE / i-dle / INFINITY SONG / INI / izna

JEFF SATUR / JO1 / KUROYUME / LANA / LiSA

MAZZEL / MONOBLOC / Mulasaki Ima / NiziU

Omoinotake / PSYCHIC FEVER / THE RAMPAGE

THE ROSE / TOMIOKA AI / WALLICE / WOODZ

…and more!

Streaming Countries/regions:

South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand

Ticket Prices:

SUMMER SONIC 2025 - August 16 ticket - 0 yen (tax included)

※An additional system usage fee of 600 yen (tax included) will be charged.

SUMMER SONIC 2025 - August 17 ticket - 0 yen (tax included)

※An additional system usage fee of 600 yen (tax included) will be charged.

SUMMER SONIC 2025 - Two-days ticket - 0 yen (tax included)

※An additional system usage fee of 1000 yen (tax included) will be charged.

Ticket Sales Period:

Sales begin on Friday, August 5, 2025, at 12:00

※End date and time of sales undecided

Overseas distribution sales site:

https://intl.stagecrowd.live/summersonic_2025/

※This ticket cannot be used for streaming viewing within Japan.

