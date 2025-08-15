A YouTube channel dedicated to Japanese comedy “OWARAI” has been launched! The poster design by Yokoo Tadanori Yokoo Tadanori 撮影 / 田島一成

JAPAN, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best performances from Japan’s top comedians will be available worldwide in seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Chinese, Spanish, Hindi, and Arabic.

A comedy video channel featuring Japan's most popular comedians has been launched. It is said that there are over 20,000 comedians active in Japan, making it one of the top countries in the world in terms of the number of comedians. This channel will feature carefully selected material from talented comedians in seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Chinese, Spanish, Hindi, and Arabic. After anime, manga, and games, comedy may be the next big thing.

At 12:00 p.m. JST on August 15 (11:00 p.m. EDT on August 14), Japan’s first multilingual comedy YouTube channel officially went live.

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg8TPE5nLLOqlNnBivmQwww

Official website: https://owarai.world



Japanese comedy is called “OWARAI” and is loved by people of all ages. Although it is not well known internationally, it is said that there are over 20,000 comedians in Japan, who are active in a wide range of fields, including variety shows, dramas, movies, music, and live performances.

Every year, numerous contests are held, and the major contests are broadcast live on national television, with contestants becoming popular overnight.

This channel will deliver the best material from contest winners and popular comedians in Japan, dubbed into multiple languages, to Japanese and comedy fans around the world. Please take note of “OWARAI,” the next Japanese cultural phenomenon after anime, manga, and games.

To commemorate the channel's launch, Yokoo Tadanori, a world-renowned Japanese artist and authority on posters, created a poster for this project. At the channel's screening event, Yokoo witnessed foreigners laughing hysterically at the multilingual translations of

“OWARAI” and remarked, “It's fascinating to realize that Japanese comedy resonates globally. Perhaps something revolutionary might happen.” This shared vision led to the collaboration, with the poster design now featured on the official website and as the YouTube channel art.

