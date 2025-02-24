Combat Rising Electricity Costs with Solar Energy

Sea Bright Solar Sea Bright Solar Rooftop Installation SBS Residential Installation

OCEAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey residents are bracing for a significant increase in electricity costs this summer, with utility bills expected to rise by an average of $25 per month beginning in June. This is the result of the Board of Public Utilities approval of recent electricity auctions, growing demand and limited supply have driven up energy prices, and will impact households across the state. A solution that can help homeowners take control of their energy costs is installing solar power.Sea Bright Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions in New Jersey since 2003, assists homeowners who are considering switching to solar to offset these latest rising energy costs and to lock in long-term savings.Why Go Solar Now?Growing electrification, increased uptake in electric vehicles and their charges, and surging demand for data centers spurred by a boom in artificial intelligence are set to push New Jersey’s energy needs up significantly. The Board of Public Utilities has confirmed that utility rate increases will remain in place for at least three years, with some customers seeing their monthly bills increase by over 30%. Since solar energy allows homeowners to generate their own electricity, it can provide a hedge against these rising costs.Additional benefits of going solar include:• Immediate Savings – Solar customers can reduce their electricity costs from day one, with many seeing an average of 50-90% savings on their monthly bills.• State & Federal Incentives – New Jersey offers strong incentives for solar adoption , including Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and federal tax credits, making it more affordable than ever to install a system.• Energy Independence – Homeowners can void volatile utility rates and produce their own clean, renewable energy.• Increase Home Value – Homes with solar systems often see higher resale values and faster sales.“As utility prices continue to rise, solar energy remains a smart investment for homeowners who want to take control of their energy costs,” added Brian Kelly, President Sea Bright Solar. “With current solar incentives and financing programs, there’s never been a better time to go solar.”Homeowners Can Take Control of Their Energy FutureSea Bright Solar offers customized solar solutions, free consultations, and flexible financing options to make the transition to solar seamless and affordable. Sea Bright Solar is committed to helping New Jersey residents reduce their dependence on utility companies and take advantage of the benefits of solar power. To learn more about how solar can help offset rising electricity costs, visit www.seabrightsolar.com About Sea Bright SolarSea Bright Solar is a leading solar company with over 20 years of experience and a commitment to sustainable energy. They offer the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels, providing customers with high-quality installations and an unmatched customer experience.Sea Bright Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers from coast-to-coast save money — and the planet! Since 2003, Sea Bright Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving New Jersey, New York, and Southern California, Sea Bright Solar provides customized, turnkey solar solutions. The team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Sea Bright Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through innovative solar system installations, they have helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting electricity costs by up to 100%.###

