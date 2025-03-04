Digital Marketing Expert is Now Available for Public Speaking Engagements

Anna Covert Logo Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer Anna speaks at SME Hawaii event

Anna Covert, author, entrepreneur, and digital innovator presents throughout Hawaii and beyond

Too often, businesses are sold digital solutions that don’t work or can’t be verified. My goal is to empower companies and organizations with the knowledge and strategies they need to succeed.” — Anna Covert, Author, Speaker, & Principal of Covert Communication

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned digital marketing expert, author, and entrepreneur Anna Covert is now available for public speaking engagements across Hawaii and beyond. As the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii, Anna has spent over two decades becoming an authority in digital advertising earning a reputation for her strategic expertise, unwavering business ethics, and ability to drive measurable success.In alignment with her deep knowledge of the digital world, Anna recently completed a book titled The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing. Published by Forbes Books, it was released on major online bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, and Target as well as being available in 24 WH Smith airport bookstores. The Kindle version has attained the #1 ranking on Amazon in a number of categories.From high-end consulting with Fortune 500 companies to helping small businesses avoid being taken advantage of, her mission is to uplift the industry and protect consumers from the escalating online marketing and media fraud that plagues online platforms, including Search, Display, and other online advertising platforms and networks. A true entrepreneur, Covert also operates several other marketing and technology businesses, including reactium.io, which is currently being used by enterprise organizations worldwide with contributors from Apple, Microsoft, and IBM.Anna is available for conferences, corporate events, business summits, educational workshops, and private consulting sessions. She has been featured at Quantcast Conference at NYU; MBA engagement at NYU; digital advertising presentations at her alma mater, Bentley University; and Sales and Marketing Executives panels. Anna delivers powerful keynote speeches on topics such as:• Unlocking the Secrets of Digital Marketing• How AI is Changing the Advertising Landscape• Data-Driven Decisions: Marketing Strategies That Deliver Results• The Future of Branding in a Digital World• Behavioral Science Approach for Marketing• The Customer Journey: The Key to Connecting"Too often, businesses are sold digital solutions that don’t work or can’t be verified," said Anna Covert. "My goal is to empower companies and organizations with the knowledge and strategies they need to succeed in today’s fast-changing digital landscape."For more information on booking Anna Covert for a speaking engagement, visit annacovert.com.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Aerial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reatium.io – An open-source web platform.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

Anna presented at a Quantcast Conference at NYU

