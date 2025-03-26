District Energy Launches No Cost Solar Program

District Energy Logo District Energy Residential Installation District Energy LLC Rooftop Solar

Homeowners Can Go Solar without Spending Out-of-Pocket

At District Energy, we’re committed to making clean energy accessible, using only the best solar equipment and ensuring homeowners truly benefit—without any gimmicks.” — Tarek Azar, Principal at District Energy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- District Energy, a leader in sustainable energy solutions , is revolutionizing residential solar with its No Cost Solar program, offering homeowners the opportunity to own a premium solar system with zero out-of-pocket costs.With this initiative, homeowners receive a high-quality solar energy system at no initial expense. District Energy works with them to purchase the solar system using government programs. The cost is covered by District Energy in exchange for ownership of the system’s Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs). Homeowners pay $0 and will save or eliminate the cost of their electric energy.What they receive with No Cost Solar:• Premium High efficiency Solar Panel and Premium Micro Inverters• All of the energy the system produces• 25 Year Warranties and 40 Year Power Production Guarantee by District Energy"Free solar offers often come with hidden costs or lower-quality systems, but not with District Energy," stated Tarek Azar, Principal at District Energy. "At District Energy, we’re committed to making clean energy accessible, using only the best solar equipment and ensuring homeowners truly benefit—without any gimmicks."With no system size limits (under 20KW), this program ensures homeowners maximize their energy savings while contributing to a greener future.To learn more about District Energy’s No Cost Solar Program and schedule a free consultation, visit districtenergyllc.com.About District EnergySince 2016 District Energy has been designing, permitting and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential and commercial applications throughout Metropolitan DC. The Washington DC solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. District Energy provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.