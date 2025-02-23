Submit Release
Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Multiple Car Rallies In Baltimore City, Baltimore and Prince George’s Counties

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) A joint investigation between partner law enforcement agencies and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force yielded five arrests in connection with car rallies in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Prince George’s counties yesterday.

Those arrested and charged are identified as:

  • Joseph Derek Houck,20, of Hagerstown, MD is charged with first-degree assault on a trooper, motor vehicle unlawful taking, theft over 25k, theft under 100k, and obstruction.
  • Corey Jones, 20, of Walkersville, MD is charged with motor vehicle unlawful taking and obstruction.
  • Isaiah Simmons, 20, of Walkersville, MD is charged with motor vehicle unlawful taking and obstruction.
  • Jalil Turner, 19, of Walkersville, MD is charged with motor vehicle unlawful taking and obstruction.
  • Joshua Peter Placide, 22, of New York is charged with DUI/DWI and 15 traffic citations.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 until 4:00am on Sunday, February 23, members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) dismantled a total of seven large-scale illegal exhibition driving events throughout Baltimore City, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties at the following locations:

  • 3326 Auchentoroly Terrace in Baltimore
  • 100 West Cold Spring Lane and 3300 Hillen Road in Baltimore
  • 3967 Boston Street in Baltimore
  • 100 Ridgewood Road in Baltimore
  • 6351 Ammendale Road in Beltsville
  • Annapolis Road at Forbes Blvd in Lanham
  • Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

