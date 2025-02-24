Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Wraps Up Successful Kansas Book Tour for Las Madres

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" will be released November 2024 Dennis R. Garcia has successfully concluded the first part of his Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success book tour Each stop provided an opportunity for meaningful conversations about history, family, and the impact of Latina women in shaping their communities

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an inspiring journey across Kansas, award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia has successfully concluded the first part of his Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success book tour. Despite challenging winter weather, Garcia’s tour brought together readers, community members, and book lovers from across the state to celebrate the resilience and contributions of Latina women in the Midwest.

Garcia met with and engaged audiences at the Raven Book Store (Lawrence), Newton Public Library, The Dusty Bookshelf (Manhattan), and Watermark Books and Café (Wichita). Each stop provided an opportunity for meaningful conversations about history, family, and the impact of Latina women in shaping their communities.

“I am deeply grateful for the warmth and enthusiasm of everyone who came out to hear about Las Madres,” Garcia shared. “Reconnecting with old friends, and making new ones warmed my heart. They recounted stories of their grandmothers, mothers, and tías reflected in Las Madres. That Las Madres resonates so deeply with readers has been truly humbling.”

Dodge City Proclaims February 19, 2025, as "Las Madres Day"

A highlight of the tour was a special Proclamation issued by Dodge City Mayor Jeff Reinert during the February 17 City Commission meeting. The proclamation recognizes the contributions of the women featured in Las Madres and their impact on the Mexican Village and community of Dodge City. The proclamation honored Garcia’s great-grandmother, Candelaria Padilla; grandmother, Rafaela Rodriguez; and mother, Irene Rodriguez Garcia.

The proclamation further acknowledged Irene Garcia’s legacy as a champion for education, citizenship, and social justice in Southwest Kansas and across the state. In recognition of these remarkable women and their lasting impact, February 19, 2025, was officially proclaimed "Las Madres Day" in Dodge City.

“This recognition from Dodge City is incredibly meaningful,” Garcia said. “To acknowledge the women in my family is not just a personal milestone—it’s a celebration of all the Latina women who have worked tirelessly to build their families and communities. Appropriately, Candelaria’s granddaughter, Rita Rodriguez, will accept the Proclamation on behalf of the Rodriguez women and all the women who lived in the Mexican Village.”

Garcia remains available for interviews, speaking engagements, and discussions about Las Madres and the historical and cultural significance of Latina women in the Midwest. Details on upcoming appearances will be available on his website and social media.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Amazon

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the resilience and spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey.

Garcia is also the author of Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia, which chronicles the remarkable journey of his cousin, Ernest Garcia, the first Hispanic Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate. His works shed light on the rich history of Latinos in America and the legacies they have built.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and speaking engagements, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

