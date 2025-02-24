Alliance Background, LLC Rebrands as AB Global, Ushering in a New Gold Standard in Background Screening

Alliance Background is now AB Global—a bold rebrand reflecting our growth, global reach, and commitment to innovation, integrity, and excellence!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background, LLC is thrilled to announce its official rebranding as AB Global , a transformation that reflects its rapid growth, global reach, and unwavering commitment to innovation and integrity. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to redefine excellence and deliver the Gold Standard in the background screening industry with advanced technology, seamless and transparent solutions, and concierge-style client care that empower smarter, more informed hiring decisions.The rebranding includes the launch of a newly designed website, offering clients and other HR and compliance professionals access to a wealth of resources and expert insights, highlighting AB Global’s comprehensive services, and showcasing its thought leadership in the evolving global background screening landscape.2025: The Year of VelocityIn the first two months of 2025, Alliance Background—now AB Global—has:•Delivered The Gold Standard in background screening and verification services. Using only the highest quality information sources and combining advanced technology with a team of FCRA-certified industry leaders, AB Global has raised the bar in the industry. AB Global clients appreciate their adherence to integrity and transparency, and their focus on accuracy, thoroughness, and compliance.•Launched the Screening University™ Forum and the Owl’s Outlook as AB Global continued to empower HR teams with Screening University™, the first and only free educational platform tailored for HR professionals and background screening program managers. Screening University Forum is a community board where HR professionals can share thoughts and ask questions about current events impacting background screening. The Owl’s Outlook, inspired by Professor Hootsworth, Screening University’s Chief Executive Owl and mascot, is an insightful newsletter that shares important screening industry information and developments with HR professionals.•Achieved the prestigious PBSABSOAP UNITED STATES and GENERAL BACKGROUND SCREENING ACCREDITATION (BSCC), making AB Global one of a select few Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) worldwide to achieve dual accreditation from PBSA.•Introduced the Client Concierge to the background screening industry. Each AB Global client is assigned their own dedicated FCRA-certified Client Concierge who proactively communicates and ensures that everything runs smoothly for clients, their teams and employees, and their candidates.•Also planned for 2025 is the launch of Professor Hootsworth’s KnOWLedge Vault. Delivering on AB Global’s promise to educate HR professionals about background screening, the KnOWLedge Vault will provide AB Global clients with a library of background screening reference materials covering everything from compliance to program management.A Year of Remarkable Achievements2024 was a banner year for the company, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. Key milestones include:•#1 Ranking on HRO Today’s 2023 Baker’s Dozen List: Recognized as the top provider of background screening services.•Launch of Screening University™: The first and only free educational platform that sets the Gold Standard for professional education tailored for HR professionals and background screening program managers. Certified by SHRM and recognized by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) for recertification credits, Screening University currently offers six courses, including the newly launched Screening 601: Drug Test Basics, that cover cutting-edge topics and industry best practices.•SHRM and HRCI Certifications: Achieved prestigious certifications that cement AB Global’s thought leadership and commitment to advancing HR education.•Exceptional Success and Expansion: AB Global nearly doubled in size in 2024 , thriving during a challenging time. This included significant growth in their client base, revenue, geographic footprint, number of employees, as well as the establishment of a leadership team made up of industry-seasoned veterans.A Legacy of ExcellenceWith decades of experience, the AB Global team continues to lead the way in background screening, identity verification, risk mitigation, and occupational health solutions. Recognized for the fourth consecutive year on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, the company attributes its success to a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and service excellence.A Vision for the FutureBrittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO and Founder of AB Global, shared her vision:“AB Global is the Gold Standard in background screening, both domestically and globally . Operating with integrity and transparency, we’re committed to fostering innovation and driving transformative changes in the industry. Our clients love working with us and that’s because we have built a team of FCRA-certified industry leaders that provide impeccable product and service delivery, expert compliance and operational guidance, and essential industry education through Screening University™. This provides our clients with the ability to focus on hiring the best talent and feeling confident to bring those people into their organizations.”Looking AheadAs ABG steps into 2025, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the industry’s standards and create meaningful impact.“We’re not just part of the background screening industry—we’re leading it,” said Bollinger Boyle. “This is only the beginning.”About AB GlobalAB Global sets the Gold Standard in background screening, delivering accurate, customized screens and verifications with a commitment to trust, transparency, and integrity. Working with organizations of all sizes, our team of FCRA-certified industry leaders provides expert compliance and risk guidance, as well as personalized service of the highest quality to our clients and their candidates. We empower our clients and all HR professionals with industry knowledge and best practices through Screening University™, which provides free online courses. Leveraging advanced technology, innovative solutions, seamless integrations, and a fully customizable platform, AB Global is raising the bar and redefining excellence in background screening worldwide. For more information, visit ABGlobalScreening.com

