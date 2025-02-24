PRAI Wrinkle Repair creme Voted favorite neck creme Ageless Throat & Decolletage Collection

Luxury Brands LLC Acquires PRAI Beauty in Strategic Partnership; PRAI Beauty Secures Investment From The Dodo Group

PRAI Beauty has built an impressive reputation as a leader in targeted skincare solutions. We see tremendous potential for expansion across direct-to-consumer, TV shopping, and retail channels.” — Michael Dodo, Co-founder and Chairman of Luxury Brands LLC,

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to expand its footprint in the global beauty market, The Dodo Group, in partnership with Luxury Brands LLC, has announced an investment in PRAI Beauty, a US based renowned pro-aging skincare brand. Founder & CEO Cathy Kangas will continue to lead the brand, ensuring continuity and innovation as it enters a new era of growth.Michael Dodo, Co-founder and Chairman of Luxury Brands LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "PRAI Beauty has built an impressive reputation as a leader in targeted skincare solutions. We see tremendous potential for expansion across direct-to-consumer, TV shopping, and retail channels. Our investment will focus on accelerating R&D and marketing initiatives to elevate the brand’s presence globally."Since its inception, PRAI Beauty has cultivated a loyal customer base with its science-backed, pro-aging formulations. Its award-winning Ageless Throat & Decolletage Collection has earned PRAI the title of ‘The Neck Authority’, distinguishing it in a competitive beauty landscape.Cathy Kangas, CEO of PRAI Beauty, welcomed the new chapter: "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for PRAI Beauty. With the strategic support of Dodo Group and Luxury Brands LLC, we are poised for unprecedented global expansion. I look forward to collaborating with Michael Dodo and his team to bring our innovative skincare solutions to even more consumers worldwide."With this acquisition, Dodo Group and Luxury Brands LLC reaffirm their commitment to investing in high-growth, consumer-focused beauty brands. This strategic move positions PRAI Beauty for rapid expansion while maintaining its core values of efficacy, innovation, and empowerment in skincare.About PRAI Beauty﻿Founded by Cathy Kangas, PRAI Beauty is a globally recognized skincare brand specializing in pro-aging solutions. Known for its targeted treatments and breakthrough formulations, PRAI has become a trusted name in beauty trailblazing beyond the conventional. With a commitment to cruelty-free practices and impactful initiatives for animal welfare, PRAI Beauty is reshaping the beauty industry by combining results-driven products with a dedication to making a positive impact on the world.About Luxury Brands LLCFounded in 2017, Luxury Brands LLC is a premier conglomerate managing a diverse portfolio of subsidiary companies and brands. Its portfolio includes Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics and Skincare, FHI Heat, STYLUS, NEO BOND, Hair Veil, Daily Beauty, and more. As a globally recognized leader in professional hair and skincare, Luxury Brands delivers cutting-edge, high-quality products and industry-leading hair tools. For more information, please visit www.thedodogroup.com/luxurybrands About The Dodo GroupFounded in 2011 by investor and entrepreneur Michael Dodo, The Dodo Group is a diversified investment firm with a strong track record specializing in acquiring and revitalizing legacy businesses across beauty, luxury brands, retail, and food & beverage sectors. Focused on fostering growth and innovation, Dodo Group partners with category-leading companies to enhance their market presence and long-term success. Leveraging deep industry expertise, The Dodo Group builds scalable, sustainable brands through strategic partnerships and visionary leadership. To learn more, visit TheDodoGroup.com.MEDIA CONTACTS

