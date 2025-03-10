Luxury Brands, Dodo Group Announce Acquisition of BIA (Bare It All) Skin, Expanding Global Presence in Premium Skincare

Bare It All | age-defying product line Bare It All | GLO-UP RENEWAL SERUM Bare It All | GOLDEN HOUR Bronzing Créme

We are thrilled to integrate BIA Skin into our portfolio and bring its best-selling formulations to even more beauty enthusiasts worldwide.” — Michael Dodo, Co-founder and Chairman of Luxury Brands LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dodo Group, in partnership with Luxury Brands LLC, leading innovators in the beauty and skincare industry, proudly announce their acquisition of BIA Skin (www. biaskin.com ), a rapidly growing premium body care brand renowned for its science-backed formulations and high-performance products. This strategic acquisition solidifies Luxury Brands and Dodo Group’s commitment to offering high-quality, effective skincare solutions to discerning consumers worldwide.BIA Skin has gained a loyal following for its meticulously formulated, results-driven body care products with scientifically proven, clinical-grade ingredients that effectively tackle common concerns like KP, body acne, and premature aging. Among its best-sellers is the Glo-Up Renewal Serum, an anti-aging body serum infused with a potent blend of peptides, caffeine, and antioxidants designed to smooth and tighten the appearance of your skin. Another fan-favorite is the Golden Hour Bronzing Créme, a smoothing, firming and age-defying body bronzer that leaves skin with a sun kissed glow and flawless looking finish. Coupled with their Whipped Body Crémes and Body Polishes, BIA maximizes efficacy without harmful ingredients.“BIA Skin’s commitment to delivering innovative, results-oriented body care aligns seamlessly with our vision at Luxury Brands and Dodo Group,” said Michael Dodo, Co-founder and Chairman of Luxury Brands LLC. “This acquisition allows us to further elevate our portfolio with high-quality, science-backed skincare. We are thrilled to integrate BIA Skin into our portfolio and bring its best-selling formulations to even more beauty enthusiasts worldwide that resonates with consumers seeking luxury and efficacy in their beauty routines.”With this acquisition, BIA Skin will benefit from expanded distribution networks, increased research and development capabilities, and greater access to global markets. Luxury Brands and Dodo Group plan to maintain BIA Skin’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing while enhancing its product innovation and availability.BIA Skin founder Natasha Ingram expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “This partnership with Luxury Brands and Dodo Group is an exciting new chapter for BIA Skin. It allows us to bring our trusted formulations to a wider audience while maintaining our core values of quality, innovation, and sustainability. With their support, we can expand our product line, reach new consumers globally, and continue developing skincare solutions that empower people to feel confident in their skin.”The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Luxury Brands and Dodo Group, reinforcing their position as leaders in the luxury skincare market. As the demand for high-performance skincare continues to grow, this partnership ensures that BIA Skin remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence.About BIA SkinFounded in 2021, Bare It All (BIA) is redefining body skincare with high-performance CLEAN-ical formulations that go beyond the face. Backed by science and powered by clinically proven ingredients, BIA’s product lines are designed to smooth, hydrate and restore ageless-looking skin from head to toe. Our formulas work to clear blemishes, smooth bumps, and prevent & reverse signs of aging. With custom routines built to problem-solve, BIA delivers high-efficacy, targeted solutions for every body. To learn more, visit www.biaskin.com or follow us on Instagram @bia_skincareAbout Luxury Brands LLCFounded in 2017, Luxury Brands LLC is a premier conglomerate managing a diverse portfolio of subsidiary companies and brands. Its portfolio includes Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics and Skincare, FHI Heat, STYLUS, NEO BOND, Hair Veil, Daily Beauty, and more. As a globally recognized leader in professional hair and skincare, Luxury Brands delivers cutting-edge, high-quality products and industry-leading hair tools. For more information, please visit www. thedodogroup.com /luxurybrandsAbout The Dodo GroupFounded in 2011 by investor and entrepreneur Michael Dodo, The Dodo Group is a diversified investment firm with a strong track record specializing in acquiring and revitalizing legacy businesses across beauty, luxury brands, retail, and food & beverage sectors. Focused on fostering growth and innovation, Dodo Group partners with category-leading companies to enhance their market presence and long-term success. Leveraging deep industry expertise, The Dodo Group builds scalable, sustainable brands through strategic partnerships and visionary leadership. To learn more, visit TheDodoGroup.com.###Media ContactsJeremy Broekman818-212-9201jeremy@broekmancomm.comMedia DownloadsFor links to images, please click here to download

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.