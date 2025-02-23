Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assaulted with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/22/25, 1449 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gold Coast Rd., Bridgewater
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Glenn Testa
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
VICTIM: Joseph Laderoute
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/22/25 at approximately 1449hrs, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Goldcoast Rd. in Bridgewater. The victim, Jospeph Laderoute, reported that someone had shot at them. Investigation determined that Glenn Testa 11/02/1947 had fired a shotgun at a person who was known to him during a dispute. Testa was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was issued a flash citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/24/25 at 1230hrs. Testa was lodged without bail at Southern State Correction Facility on the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.