Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assaulted with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2000992 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark STATION: VSP Royalton CONTACT#: 802-234-9933



DATE/TIME: 2/22/25, 1449 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Gold Coast Rd., Bridgewater VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment



ACCUSED: Glenn Testa AGE: 77 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT



VICTIM: Joseph Laderoute AGE: 70 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/22/25 at approximately 1449hrs, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Goldcoast Rd. in Bridgewater. The victim, Jospeph Laderoute, reported that someone had shot at them. Investigation determined that Glenn Testa 11/02/1947 had fired a shotgun at a person who was known to him during a dispute. Testa was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was issued a flash citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/24/25 at 1230hrs. Testa was lodged without bail at Southern State Correction Facility on the aforementioned charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/25, 1230 hours COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





