Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assaulted with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident


 STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


 NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark

STATION: VSP Royalton              

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 2/22/25, 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gold Coast Rd., Bridgewater

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment


 


ACCUSED: Glenn Testa

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT



VICTIM: Joseph Laderoute

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/22/25 at approximately 1449hrs, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Goldcoast Rd. in Bridgewater. The victim, Jospeph Laderoute, reported that someone had shot at them. Investigation determined that Glenn Testa 11/02/1947 had fired a shotgun at a person who was known to him during a dispute. Testa was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was issued a flash citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/24/25 at 1230hrs. Testa was lodged without bail at Southern State Correction Facility on the aforementioned charges.



 COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/25, 1230 hours      

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A


MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



