Update No. 1: Vermont State Police identifies sheriff’s deputy injured during Fairfax traffic stop
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A2002591
TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Joshua Lewis
STATION: Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit
CONTACT#: 802-244-8727
DATE/TIME: About 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026
LOCATION: 1408 Main St., Fairfax, VT
ACCUSED: Alexander T. Seagroves
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
VIOLATIONS:
·
Attempted second-degree murder.
·
Aggravated assault.
·
Gross negligent operation.
·
Eluding a police officer.
·
Driving with a suspended license.
·
Arrest on a warrant.
VICTIM: Jeffery Barriger
AGE: 42
AGENCY: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim as 42-year-old
Cpl. Jeffery Barriger. He has been a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
since March 2024. He joined the department after seven years as a full-time
police officer with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina.
As of Sunday morning, Cpl. Barriger’s condition at the
University of Vermont Medical Center was reported to be critical but stable.
***Initial news release, 8:15 a.m.
Saturday, April 25, 2026***
The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in
which a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was dragged by a vehicle the deputy
had stopped for speeding Friday night, April 24, 2026, in the town of Fairfax.
Troopers responded at about 8:18 p.m. to the incident
location near 1408 Main St. (Vermont Route 104) in Fairfax. Preliminary
investigation determined that the sheriff’s deputy had stopped a silver
Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for a speed violation. The deputy approached
the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who identified himself as Alexander T.
Seagroves. The deputy returned to his cruiser when the Silverado began to move,
prompting the deputy to approach the truck and order Seagroves to turn off the
engine and get out of the vehicle. Seagroves did not comply, instead driving
south on Route 104 and dragging the deputy, who was holding onto the front
door, before braking, throwing the deputy from the pickup truck. Seagroves then
drove from the scene.
A bystander witnessed the incident and called 911. Fairfax
Rescue responded and transported the deputy to the University of Vermont
Medical Center in Burlington. Medical personnel determined the deputy had
sustained serious bodily injury. His condition was reported early Saturday
morning to be critical.
Dispatch relayed the incident to troopers who located
Seagroves at a residence on Hemlock Road in Fletcher. A vehicle matching the
description and registration involved in this incident was located behind the
residence where Seagroves was discovered. The state police arrested him and
transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing on multiple charges,
including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He was ordered jailed without bail pending arraignment,
which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, in the Criminal Division of
Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.
Further details are not yet available. The name of the injured deputy is being
withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.
The investigation involves members of the Vermont State
Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force
Division, Crash Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim
Services Unit. The St. Albans Police Department and the Vermont Department of
Fish and Wildlife assisted with the investigation.
VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.
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