Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Wicomico County – Police Seek Public Assistance

February 23, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police seek public assistance as the investigation into yesterday’s shooting in Wicomico County continues.

The deceased is identified as Roy Walters, 57, of Salisbury. Walters was located inside his residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Walters was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. yesterday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Parsons Road in Salisbury, Maryland for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, police located the victim, later identified as Walters, lying on the floor unresponsive inside his apartment. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the lead in the investigation. Preliminarily, police believe the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. on February 22.

Investigators are requesting public assistance in locating Jabril Roynell Walters, 31 of Princess Anne. Jabril Walters, is the son of the deceased and currently has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in relation to a first-degree assault that occurred in July 2024.

Police believe Jabril may have valuable information related to his father’s death. Jabril is 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Jabril’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Joe Meier at 443-515-0034.

Jabril Roynell Walters

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov