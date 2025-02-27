A Global Marathon for Change: World Anemia Awareness Day Reaches Millions with Anemiathon

Professor Aryeh Shander, Englewood Health Datuk Seri Haji Dr. Dzulkefly Bin Ahmad, Malaysia Minister of Health Sherri Ozawa presents Minister of Health with copy of Blood Works along with authors and Derek Muhs of World Anemia Awareness Professor Shannon Farmer, University of Western Australia Dr Mandy Yap, MyPBM President

World Anemia Awareness drives global action with livestreamed Anemiathon launch, sparking 24 hours of worldwide activities

If anemia is present we can help, we can actually cure it” — Professor Aryeh Shander

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Anemia Awareness (WAA), in partnership with the Malaysian Society of Patient Blood Management (MyPBM) and with support from the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM), successfully hosted World Anemia Awareness Day in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, launching with a high-impact Anemiathon kickoff that sparked 24 hours of global activities to combat anemia.The Anemiathon kickoff event drew participation from across continents, with over 2 million people tuning in to witness the high-energy launch. Following the live-streamed opening, a full day of worldwide awareness activities unfolded, featuring expert panels, patient stories, and anemia screening at local events with medical professionals worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for anemia awareness, prevention, and treatment.A Landmark Event for Global Blood HealthAnemia affects over 2.4 billion people, yet it remains one of the most overlooked public health challenges. The MyPBM conference in Kuala Lumpur brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers for a day of action, featuring in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in anemia research, Patient Blood Management (PBM), and strategies for global impact with a strong focus on women's health.Keynote speaker Professor Aryeh Shander, and author of Blood Works: An Owner's Guide , commented: "The success of this event reflects Malaysia's commitment to advancing Patient Blood Management. By implementing comprehensive PBM programs, we're not just addressing anemia—we're transforming healthcare delivery across the region. If anemia is present we can help, we can actually cure it."Sherri Ozawa, another keynote speaker and global blood health spokesperson, urged all medical professionals: "Don't shy away from the conversation with female patients and put it in terms that girls and women can understand. Talking about menstrual health in all cultures still is taboo, but we're talking about it today and we need to keep talking about it. Through Patient Blood Management strategies, we're not just treating anemia—we're revolutionizing how we approach patient care."MyPBM president Dr Mandy Yap added, "The collaboration between World Anemia Awareness and MyPBM demonstrates the power of international partnerships in advancing Patient Blood Management. Together, we're setting new standards for anemia care worldwide."Malaysian Health Minister Endorses PBM InitiativeProfessor Shannon Farmer was invited to speak to the Minister of Health on PBM being needed as a national standard of care by not only improving patient care but also saving healthcare costs proving that it is a win-win for everyone. He said this could be achieved by "pilot programs around a country that become reference centres of excellence feeding back crucial information to a government level that could then be confidently implemented across the country."This was a significant moment for Malaysia's healthcare future, with the country's Health Minister, Datuk Seri Haji Dr. Dzulkefly Bin Ahmad, commending the efforts of World Anemia Awareness and MyPBM: "I have not only become converted, I am a preacher myself now. Anyone with a basic life sciences background can see how convincing the data is. I'm honoured to launch this 24hr global anemiathon, an event that brings us together in a shared mission to be proactive."A Step Toward Global ProgressBeyond discussions and policy commitments, the event empowered individuals globally with free anemia screenings, interactive workshops, teaching hundreds of schoolchildren about the impact of anemia, along with public awareness campaigns and initiatives designed to drive change at the grassroots level."We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to this year's World Anemia Awareness Day," said a spokesperson from World Anemia Awareness. "The success of the Anemiathon proves that when we come together—across time zones and borders—we can truly move the needle on a global health crisis. We remain dedicated to expanding its outreach, empowering patients to advocate for their own blood health and continuing the fight against anemia and iron deficiency worldwide."

The 2025 Global Anemiathon: The Race for Good Blood Health

