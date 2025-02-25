As hemp arrives 'inflection point,' report asks: Will industry innovate – or stagnate?

The global hemp industry has vast potential despite its current fragmented state, according to a new paper that looks at the status of the industry, offering key insights for investors, stakeholders, and policymakers aiming to harness the crop’s transform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hemp industry has vast potential despite its current fragmented state, according to a new paper that looks at the status of the industry, offering key insights for investors, stakeholders, and policymakers aiming to harness the crop's transformative potential in the years ahead."Hemp SWOT: Challenges and Chances for Hemp: 2025," looks at the industry's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to give a sober – and sometimes sobering – status report. The report is free for download , and an online session to discuss the report is set for Thursday, Feb. 27. Signups are also free for that event With the potential to emerge as a sustainable industrial powerhouse, hemp's myriad applications in textiles, construction, bioplastics, and carbon sequestration, position the crop as a linchpin for addressing pressing environmental challenges, the report observes. However, the path to realizing this potential is fraught with hurdles, from regulatory inconsistencies to the lack of a cohesive global strategy, it cautions.The paper is from Canna Markets Group (CMG) of the U.S., and Poland-based HempToday. It is sponsored by Green Wave , a nonprofit that promotes environmental awareness and sustainability through community-focused initiatives and other creative projects.Inflection pointJoseph Carringer, Lead Strategist and Project Manager at CMG and the report's primary author, said it is targeted at investors, hemp stakeholders and decisionmakers in “destination industries – those in which hemp has vast potential.”Carringer said the hemp industry sits at a sharp inflection point. “Hemp can redefine sustainability across industries, but the lack of vertical integration and clear regulatory frameworks is stifling innovation and investment,” he saidA theme running throughout the report is the industry's fragmented supply chain, which hinders scalability and market adaptation. “Without cohesive planning and investment in infrastructure, we risk leaving this industry’s immense potential untapped. Collaboration among farmers, processors, and manufacturers is not just beneficial – it’s essential,” Carringer said.The report also sheds light on the global regulatory landscape, noting significant disparities in hemp legislation that slow its adoption. While regions like Europe and China have made strides in developing vertically integrated hemp supply chains, other areas lag due to unclear policies and limited resources. The report calls for global standards to ensure consistent quality and market stability.Promise in constructionOne up-and-coming area identified is hemp's role in sustainable construction. Products like hempcrete, a natural and carbon-negative alternative to traditional building materials, have gained traction but face scalability issues due to limited processing capacity. “The hemp industry has the tools to revolutionize green building,” Carringer added. “It’s time we match innovation with the infrastructure to support it.”The report also underscores the urgent need for robust communication strategies to address public misconceptions and highlight the non-intoxicating, industrial applications of hemp.“Education is critical,” Carringer said. “We need to shift the narrative away from cannabis stigma and toward hemp’s capacity to drive environmental and economic innovation.”Hemp SWOT offers 10 recommendations, including fostering public-private partnerships, investing in local manufacturing, and leveraging hemp’s sustainability credentials to attract eco-conscious investors.ABOUTCanna Markets Group, which offers strategic planning, business development and project management across all hemp sectors, has representation in the U.S.(New York, New England, Pennsylvania and New Mexico) and Europe.HempToday, based in Poland, is the world’s leading business communications platform dedicated exclusively to the hemp industries. It offers news and information services as well as marketing and networking tools to hemp stakeholders worldwide.

