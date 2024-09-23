U.S. Hemp Textile Processors are Playing into Hands of Asian Competitors, New Report Warns

Today's production-driven U.S. hemp textile sector needs to be turned on its head, and the focus shifted to developing consumer demand for high-quality products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- By prematurely supersizing production, U.S.-based fiber hemp processors are playing into the hands of Asian competitors, according to a new report from a U.S.-based cannabis consultant.As U.S. processors scramble to stabilize their struggling operations by offshoring fiber into the international apparel manufacturing supply chains of China and India, they are bolstering the hemp economies of those nations while not addressing the lack of end-to-end domestic supply chains, according to the report, from Canna Marketing Group (CMG).As the latter-day hemp industry has developed since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill – an epoch CMG refers to as “Hemp V2.0” – the focus has wrongly been on farming and production, to the near exclusion of product development and marketing, according to the report, “ A Wearable Solution: Product Development for Industrial Hemp Textiles .”CMG Lead Strategist & Project Manager Joseph Carringer argues: “With this model, it appears that hemp is being cultivated and processed first, with attempts to find products for its use second. Product lines that cultivate consumer demand are necessary to achieve economies of scale.”“Unfortunately, Hemp Industry V2.0 has done little to create these consumer-facing product lines,” Carringer, a 25-year veteran in hemp and other textiles, and fashion, writes in the report's introduction.Today's production-driven U.S. hemp textile sector needs to be turned on its head, with the focus shifted to developing consumer demand for high-quality products – and those products won’t come from cottonized hemp, the focus of most U.S. processors which Carringer argues is misplaced. “It is unrealistic to push hemp through existing supply chains for cotton, primarily for economic reasons,” Carringer said.Products that come from cottonized hemp – seen by many fiber processors as a “silver bullet” – ultimately cannot compete with those based on longer fiber, and wet and semi-wet spinning, which produce the most durable and high-quality hemp yarn and fabrics. By eschewing production of long fibers and high-end hemp fabrics, the U.S. hemp textile industry will also yield critical markets to other nations, Carringer warns.“For industrial hemp to continue to develop as a commodity in the United States, there needs to be equal investment made into historically stable product line supply chains as there has been in agronomy, processing, and theoretical developmental markets, such as building materials and food,” the paper concludes.“A Wearable Solution: Product Development for Industrial Hemp Textiles,” priced at $99, is available through HempToday, which published the report.

