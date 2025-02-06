U.S.-Europe partnership to strengthen hemp market analysis, networking opportunities

U.S.-based CMG and Europe’s HempToday formalize partnership to deliver global market reports, directories, and industry insights.

We are trying to give ‘destination’ industries a clear picture of what the practical and potentially profitable applications are for hemp, and who the serious players are.” — Joseph Carringer of CMG

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. consultancy Canna Markets Group ( CMG ) and Europe-based HempToday have entered into a licensing and revenue-sharing agreement and formalized joint operations.The companies have worked on several projects together, and have been systematically analyzing the industry sector by sector over the past 18 months.The partners launched a series of quarterly reports last year with an analysis of the U.S. hemp textile sector, and this month released a global SWOT Report on the industry. They have also combined data assets to launch a comprehensive global directory of hemp companies, organizations and other stakeholders.“We are trying to give ‘destination’ industries a clear picture of what the practical and potentially profitable applications are for hemp, and who the serious players are,” said Joseph Carringer of CMG. “Because of climate change, there’s an urgency -- and vast potential in some sectors.”“Destination industries,” Carringer said, are those where hemp could play an outsized role replacing highly polluting materials such as those needed in construction, textile and plastics production. It’s also about the potential in hemp seeds for food and cannabinoids for the health and beauty industries, he noted.“Having representation by CMG in the U.S. will help us to strengthen the hemp axis between North America and Europe,” said Kehrt Reyher, CEO at HempToday. “It will enhance our ability to track developments around the world as markets continue to open up and key big industries wake up to what hemp offers.”Both companies are legacy players in industrial hemp.Canna Markets Group’s Carringer has been around hemp since 1997. He has worked on infrastructure development projects for industrial hemp fiber, hurd, and oil in Eastern Europe and Northern China. He also has worked with hemp-based apparel companies since 1997, including design and merchandising projects for large-scale U.S.-based operators.CMG, which Carringer started in 2019, has representation in New York, New England, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. In addition to the services offered in cooperation with HempToday, CMG has clients in strategic planning, business development and project management.HempToday is the world’s leading business communications platform dedicated exclusively to the hemp industries. It offers news and information services as well as marketing and networking tools to leading hemp companies worldwide. Reyher, a long-time American business journalist and publisher, started HempToday in 2015.

