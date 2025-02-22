MPD Makes Arrest in Homicide in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection of fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, at approximately 2:31 a.m., Second District officers responded to the Unit block of Ridge Square, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead. An adult female was also assaulted with a weapon during the incident and was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Terell Cortez West, of Northeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, pursuant to an outstanding DC Superior Court warrant, 34-year-old Maurice Ford of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 25007196

###