Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B1001196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                      

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME:  02/22/2025 at 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 79 Old Shincracker Lane, Baltimore, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:  2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR)

 

 

ACCUSED: Nelson Slayton Kendall                                       

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baltimore, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 22nd, 2025, at approximately 1837 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance that had occurred at 79 Old Shincracker Lane in the town of Baltimore, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Nelson Slayton Kendall (39) had physically assaulted a household member as well as violated active sets of conditions of release.

 

Kendall was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours  for the above offenses. Kendall received additional conditions of release and is held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility until his hearing.

 

                                                                                                                       

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes 

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Victor Elias

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

(802)722-4600

 

Legal Disclaimer:

