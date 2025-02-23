Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B1001196
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 at 1837 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 79 Old Shincracker Lane, Baltimore, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR)
ACCUSED: Nelson Slayton Kendall
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baltimore, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 22nd, 2025, at approximately 1837 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance that had occurred at 79 Old Shincracker Lane in the town of Baltimore, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Nelson Slayton Kendall (39) had physically assaulted a household member as well as violated active sets of conditions of release.
Kendall was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours for the above offenses. Kendall received additional conditions of release and is held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility until his hearing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Victor Elias
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
(802)722-4600
