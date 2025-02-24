Elizabeth García Hernández, 'Dra. Lizzy,' is launching Her Second Book in Mexico City

Elizabeth García Hernández’s life was marked by transformation and awakening. She turned her pain into healing for all others. With insight into the mind and soul, she unites psychology with spirituality, guiding people to rebuild their lives with resilience and purpose Ahal A Sanctuary for Healing, is a transformative space where people struggling with addiction and emotional trauma find a path to detox, recovery, and reconnection. Dra Lizzy leads a team of specialists who offer a comprehensive approach to healing “Madre, no tengo anclas en la tierra” A Testament to Love, Loss, and Healing In her latest book, Dra. Lizzy delves into the depths of grief after losing her firstborn, offering readers a profound reflection on life, death, and the transformative power of acceptance. A Vision Beyond Borders. A Holistic Approach to Emotional and Physical Recovery With patients from transcends geographical boundaries. Her expertise in psychology, spirituality, and alternative therapies makes her a beacon of hope for those seeking true transformation. As a speaker, her audiences—especially teenagers and families—to navigate grief, break cycles of codependency, and confront addictions. Through her deeply personal insights and professional expertise, she provides tools for emotional and spiritual resilience.

Her second book, 'Madre, no tengo anclas en la Tierra', stands as a testament to her personal and professional journey after the Tragic departure of her son.

I have learned that sharing out truth, set us free and helps to heal” — Elizabeth García Hernández -Dra Lizzy

LOS ÁNGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Madre, no tengo anclas en la tierra” is a deeply cathartic book that emerges from one of the most profound losses a mother can endure—the passing of her firstborn, Jhan. In this poignant work, Elizabeth García Hernández, also known as Dra. Lizzy, invites readers to reflect on the fleeting nature of life and the irreversible departure of every human being. This second book, “Madre, no tengo anclas en la tierra” stands as a testament to her personal and professional journey.A psychologist with a specialization, in grief and addictions, Elizabeth’s career took a transformative turn after the devastating loss of her son. This experience led her to explore not only the psychological aspects of grief but also the spiritual dimensions of loss, ultimately guiding her to become a therapist dedicated to healing profound emotional wounds. The book not only recounts her experience but also offers profound insights into the nature of grief, the soul’s journey, and the human need for healing. It is an invitation to reflect on life, loss, and the meaning we give to each moment. In Playa del Carmen, she founded Ahal, a clinic dedicated to holistic healing—mind, body, and spirit. Her work goes beyond conventional therapy, integrating psychology with spiritual awareness. Dra. Lizzy possesses a gift she is a medium and a channeler of a being of light, a rare ability that has allowed her to support those seeking closure and deeper understanding of their suffering. Through her therapies, she has transformed the lives of countless individuals, helping them navigate addictions, trauma, anxiety, and existential crises. As a speaker and therapist, Dra. Lizzy has shared her expertise in prestigious institutions such as Universidad Anáhuac, San Benito Theater and through numerous workshops on trauma and emotional reconstruction. With her clinic’s upcoming expansion to Tulum, she continues to broaden her reach, welcoming patients from Mexico, the United States, and Canada who seek guidance in overcoming their pain.Following the success of her first book, “Lo que los demás no pueden ver” this new work cements her as a voice of wisdom and resilience. With a growing following and an ever-expanding impact, Elizabeth García Hernández is not just a psychologist or an author—she is a guiding light for those navigating the darkest moments of their lives.Her book is al ready available on Amazon, and the official launch event will take place on March 18 in Mexico City at Casa de Cultura Jesús Romero Flores in col Condesa.

Elizabeth García Hernández, Dra Lizzy, Speaks About a Psychology’s topic in a TV show in Mañana Latina in Los Ángeles Ca

