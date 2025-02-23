Peralta Defense Assist Newark Police Department in the Arrest of Wanted Criminal

Peralta Associates and Defense Arrest Criminals Patrols Vehicles On Site Peralta Associates and Defense Patrol Vehicle Immediately Arrived On Site To Assist

Peralta Associates and Defense assist in the apprehension of wanted criminal at the Chase Suite Hotel in Newark, CA

Peralta Defense officers demonstrated exceptional dedication to public safety, responding decisively to a potentially dangerous situation” — Newark Police Department

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense is proud to announce their critical role in assisting the Newark Police Department in the arrest of a wanted criminal following a disturbance at the Chase Suite Hotel. The incident involved a physical altercation with a white male adult, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, whose threatening remarks caused guests to feel unsafe.The situation quickly escalated, necessitating immediate intervention from Peralta Defense officers. Demonstrating their commitment to public safety, the security team responded swiftly to ensure the protection of hotel guests and staff, successfully de-escalating the confrontation. Their prompt actions contained the suspect until Newark police officers arrived to take him into custody. The individual, identified as a local resident, was confirmed to be a wanted criminal.The Newark Police Department expressed gratitude for the professionalism and dedication of Peralta Defense officers in maintaining public safety. Their rapid response and effective coordination with law enforcement were pivotal in achieving a peaceful resolution to the incident.“Peralta Defense officers demonstrated exceptional dedication to public safety, responding decisively to a potentially dangerous situation,” said a spokesperson for the Newark Police Department. “Their commitment to maintaining civil order is commendable, and we appreciate their cooperation in assisting law enforcement.”Peralta Associates and Defense remains steadfast in their mission to provide security and protection for the communities they serve. This incident underscores the importance of trained security personnel in supporting law enforcement efforts and ensuring a safe environment for all.For more information about Peralta Associates and Defense and their comprehensive security services , please visit Peralta Defense's Website or contact them at (888) 719-5378 or info@peraltadefense.com.About Peralta Associates and DefensePeralta Associates and Defense is a premier provider of security and investigative services, offering a wide range of solutions including armed and unarmed security, vehicle patrol, event security, and more. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and client satisfaction, Peralta Defense is dedicated to protecting people and assets across the nation.Contact:Peralta Associates and Defense7007 Washington Ave. Suite 240Whittier, CA 90602Phone: (888) 719-5378Email: info@peraltadefense.com

