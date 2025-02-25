AHVAP Logo Medical Devices Instructions for Use

AHVAP Convenes Industry Coalition to Address Challenges Associated with Medical Device Instructions for Use (IFUs)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) proudly announces the launch of the Industry’s First Instructions for Use IFU ) Coalition and Summit, an unprecedented event designed to revolutionize the way medical device instructions are developed, implemented, and utilized across healthcare. This landmark summit will convene a Coalition of Leaders and Stakeholders from diverse sectors including acute care adult and pediatric hospitals, leading academic teaching institutions, national infection prevention and control experts, major medical societies and associations, and the nation’s foremost Group Purchasing Organizations.The IFU Coalition Summit is focused on improving regulatory adherence, purchasing decisions, infection prevention and control input, product evaluation, and best practices for implementation of medical device Instructions for Use. With participation from top experts in healthcare value analysis, national product purchasing, infection prevention and control, healthcare risk management, and other critical areas, the summit aims to bridge the gap between clinical practice and industry innovation, ensuring that IFUs are optimally designed to enhance patient and staff safety.“Accurate and effective Instructions for Use are fundamental to ensuring the safe operation of medical devices ,” said Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr., Executive Director and Executive Vice President at AHVAP. “By bringing together key stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum, this summit will set new benchmarks for how IFUs are developed and implemented, ultimately reducing Healthcare-Associated Infections and other adverse outcomes.”Key event highlights include:-Expert Panels & Workshops: Engaging sessions addressing regulatory requirements, product evaluation, and infection control measures.-Collaborative Roundtables: Interactive discussions with leaders from clinical, academic, and industry backgrounds to share insights and drive actionable change.-Networking Opportunities: Exclusive access for coalition members to connect and collaborate on future initiatives that promote best practices in medical device usage.This historic event marks a major step forward in the integration of value analysis and clinical expertise, paving the way for enhanced safety standards and improved healthcare outcomes. The Coalition’s collective vision is to transform IFU utilization across healthcare systems nationwide, ensuring that every device is used safely and effectively to benefit patients and healthcare professionals alike.In response to the demand from healthcare facilities and professionals, the AHVAP Certification Center has developed an innovative accredited micro-credential. Registration for the micro-credential is open to all healthcare professionals and Industry Partners: https://www.ahvap.org/ahvap-certification-center-microcertifications AHVAP will be releasing a comprehensive toolkit rich with new tools to address this critical issue to all Coalition members following the Summit.About AHVAP:The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the industry's leading organization dedicated to advancing healthcare value analysis through innovative practices, collaboration, and education. AHVAP connects professionals from across the healthcare spectrum to drive continuous quality improvement in patient care, operational efficiency, and safety.

